GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the next three-and-a-half weeks, speeding through Central Nebraska is going to be an especially bad idea. Officers from at least five Central Nebraska law enforcement agencies will be working extra shifts to catch speeders. The Grand Island, St. Paul and Kearney police departments and the Buffalo and Hamilton County Sheriff’s offices are getting money from the Nebraska DOT Highway Safety Office to pay overtime for the officers. The extra enforcement began Wednesday and runs through August 14.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO