Locked On Suns: 3 ways Deandre Ayton can be even better for Phoenix in 2023

DeMarcus Cousins is one of those players who appeared to be ready to have a successful career, but injuries did him wrong, making him a shell of what he used to be. Before De'Aaron Fox, the center was considered the next big thing for the Sacramento Kings, but things never worked in their favor.
The Donovan Mitchell saga might be coming to an end shortly, as the Utah Jazz keep working to find him a new home while getting a big haul in return. A couple of weeks after they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are working to get a deal done for their other star, Mitchell.
The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough set of circumstances ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They’ve tried to find a solution to their Russell Westbrook problem, but their efforts haven’t panned out. Until the Lakers are willing to part with future draft capital to dump Westbrook’s contract,...
Comments / 0