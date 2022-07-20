eDispatches New Display Boards!

Outdoor security cameras are ideal for keeping tabs on activity in your yard, driveway, or any area outside of your home. In addition to recording events, the $149.99 D-Link Outdoor Spotlight Camera (DCS-8630LH) helps you scare off unwelcome visitors with its bright LED spotlight and loud warning siren. This rugged camera also supports voice control, works with a large assortment of D-Link and third-party devices, and offers local and cloud video storage options. Although it was relatively easy to install and produced colorful 1080p video in our tests, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains our Editors’ Choice winner because it delivers better (2K) video quality and runs on battery power, which makes it even easier to use.
