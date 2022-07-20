ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

eDispatches New Display Boards!

FireRescue1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDispatches Display Boards are designed to project various types of information onto a monitor. We have designed...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on Android Phones

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

4 Annoying iOS 16 Features and How You Can Disable Them

Many of the new features in iOS 16 are a welcome addition to Apple's latest mobile operating system, especially the wholly customizable lock screen and ability to unsend and edit text messages. Yet, some of these additions, as well as older features, aren't always universally loved. For example, Apple didn't...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to print screen without PrintScreen button

In this post, we show you how to take a screenshot without the Print Screen button. You can print screen without PrintScreen button by using any one of these alternative methods. There could be times when the PrintScreen button might not be working, and as a result, you would not be able to capture screenshots. In such situations, you can follow these suggestions to print the screen without the PrintScreen button on your keyboard. Here are multiple methods enlisted so that you can follow one of them as per your requirements.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Display Boards
Phone Arena

iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add

In our iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide article — if you haven't checked that out yet, you should definitely go and read it — we talked about the new iOS 16 lock screen customization options and how — for the first time on an iPhone — you can personalize your iPhone's lock screen by adding various filter effects to its wallpaper and changing its clock's font, color, and even numerical system.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Google’s latest Calendars update helps deal with spam events

Google has added a new feature to try and combat the spam invitations and appointments that some users deal with on Google Calendar. The new feature lets you choose to accept event invitations only from trusted contacts. The new feature began rolling out to customers earlier this week. If you...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
knowtechie.com

Google Photos adds new quick-access shortcut for screenshots

If you use Google Photos on your Android phone, you can now easily access your screenshots directly from a shortcut on your home screen. This new quick access shortcut was recently added (h/t Android Police) to the popular photo manager. It reduces the number of steps you have to take to get to your screenshots folder.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Facebook Rolls Out New Home and Feeds Tabs

Facebook is rolling out new Home and Feed tabs for the social media site, parent company Meta said Thursday. Meta said the new tabs will make it easier for people to control what they see on the social network as Facebook becomes more of a "discovery engine through more recommendations on the Home tab."
INTERNET
CNET

Customize Your Lock Screen With iOS 16's Cool Clocks and Handy Widgets

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. With iOS 16, the next version of Apple's iPhone software, you'll be able to customize your lock screen like never before. Apple showed off new personalization features it's rolling out with iOS 16 during the company's WWDC 2022 keynote in June.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Hide Taskbar on a Second Monitor?

If you are using an extended dual display setup to maximize your workspace, every inch of that space is valuable. So, an extended taskbar might not be offering you much functionality. You could also accidentally launch apps without meaning to when you have a taskbar showing in the second display.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Focus mode in iOS 16: How to link with Lock Screens, create custom Home Pages, use filters

Alongside the ability to create custom Lock Screens for iPhone with iOS 16, Focus mode gets some useful upgrades that make it easier to set up, more flexible, and more powerful. New features include Focus filters, the option to link Focus modes to specific Lock Screens, setting a custom Home Page, and more. Here’s a hands-on look at how to use Focus mode in iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

D-Link Outdoor Spotlight Camera (DCS-8630LH) Review

Outdoor security cameras are ideal for keeping tabs on activity in your yard, driveway, or any area outside of your home. In addition to recording events, the $149.99 D-Link Outdoor Spotlight Camera (DCS-8630LH) helps you scare off unwelcome visitors with its bright LED spotlight and loud warning siren. This rugged camera also supports voice control, works with a large assortment of D-Link and third-party devices, and offers local and cloud video storage options. Although it was relatively easy to install and produced colorful 1080p video in our tests, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains our Editors’ Choice winner because it delivers better (2K) video quality and runs on battery power, which makes it even easier to use.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy