Police used this dangerous restraint during a fatal arrest, so why isn’t anyone talking about it?
By Taya Graham
Real News Network
3 days ago
The death of Christopher Robert Hensley in the custody of Fletcher, North Carolina, police is raising new questions about the use of deadly restraint by law enforcement. In this episode of Police Accountability Report, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis talk to independent pathologist Cyril Wecht, who reviewed footage of the arrest,...
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday. David Jakubonis, 43, made an initial court appearance Saturday before a federal magistrate judge in Rochester, New York, on a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He was ordered held until a bail hearing in federal court Wednesday....
An investigation is underway after a body was found behind an Upstate retail store late Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a body discovered behind the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea.
A string of fires in Anderson County has one person facing multiple arson charges, while another arson there remains unsolved. The Anderson Police Department says, 20 year old James Steven Fleming is charged with two counts of 2nd degree arson and one count of 3rd degree arson. Two of those...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a controversial bill this week that prohibits people from recording a police officer within 8 feet. The governor and the bill's sponsor, state Rep. John Kavanagh, claim it will protect law enforcement officers and keep them focused on their jobs. Opponents claim it violates the First Amendment, is intentionally vague, and gives police too much discretion.
A white Rochester, New York, police investigator who handcuffed a Black emergency medical technician for hitting his vehicle at Strong Memorial Hospital was placed on suspension with pay, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The altercation began when Lekia Smith, a Monroe Ambulance EMT, banged the Rochester Police officer’s car...
Police body camera footage shows a large group of officers in Akron, Ohio, firing a storm of as many as 90 shots at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist who fled a minor traffic stop on foot earlier this week. More than 60 of the bullets hit Mr Walker, according to reports of early autopsy evidence.Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said he is “beyond outraged and beyond shocked” about what happened during the traffic stop, and called on community members to stay peaceful and wait for a full investigation of the incident.“I am urging all our residents, please reserve your...
Eight Akron, Ohio police officers have been placed on paid leave after body camera footage was released showing them chasing and gunning down an unarmed Black man. Police killed Jayland Walker, 25, in the early morning hours of June 27, after attempting to stop him for traffic and equipment violations. Walker continued driving as police pursued him in their cars and then on foot after Walker got out of the passenger side of his car.
A Cedar Falls couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping at an Iowa state park in an apparently random attack by a man from Nebraska, who later turned the gun on himself, authorities said. A family member of the victims said Saturday that the couple’s 9-year-old son, who was also on the camping trip, survived. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines. Authorities said the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found dead in a wooded area of the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Department of Public Safety’s division of criminal investigation, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the motive for the attack was still unknown.
A California man fatally stabbed a former NASCAR driver before at least one police officer shot the suspect to death, authorities said. Police identified the suspect as Trent William Millsap, 27. The victim has been widely identified as Bobby East, 37, who raced for NASCAR and won championships under the sanctioning body the United States Auto Club.
Invariably with every officer-involved shooting involving a Black male that ends in tragedy, divisions and questions arise. No question looms larger over most of these incidents than “Why didn’t he just comply?”. It’s one that surrounds the shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who was killed after fleeing a...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is speaking out to demand justice for a Black man in New Haven, Connecticut, who was left paralyzed after a violent ride inside a police van. Video shows the moments Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, broke his neck while sitting handcuffed without a seatbelt inside a...
It was a wild scene in Anderson County Wednesday, as multiple arrests were made after things got physical. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported hit and run near the Meadow Run apartments in Anderson around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. When Deputies arrived at the apartment complex they encountered...
The former Minneapolis Police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman while responding to her 911 call in 2017 was released from prison Monday after serving over three years behind bars, according to online records from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
A state investigation has been launched into the violent arrest of a Black man who was chased into a home and beaten by Tennessee police after an attempted traffic stop. On Saturday (July 16), Oakland officers followed Brandon Calloway, 25, into his father's home after he failed to pull over for a traffic violation. The police officers shocked him with a taser gun and beat him with a baton, WREG reports.
Comments / 7