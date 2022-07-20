ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police used this dangerous restraint during a fatal arrest, so why isn’t anyone talking about it?

By Taya Graham
Real News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of Christopher Robert Hensley in the custody of Fletcher, North Carolina, police is raising new questions about the use of deadly restraint by law enforcement. In this episode of Police Accountability Report, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis talk to independent pathologist Cyril Wecht, who reviewed footage of the arrest,...

therealnews.com

Comments / 7

booboo
3d ago

Because the police are doing there job and whoever is asking why isn’t anyone saying anything is an instigator and causes trouble all the time!!! Get a life and stop stirring trouble !

Reply(1)
6
Cookie Metcalf
3d ago

what was done was wrong, it doesn't matter the color, no one should be done this way at all. he was handcuffed, he couldn't have ran, they should have put him in the car, It was wrong.

Reply
3
Tonya Smith
2d ago

first that person died from drugs & not the cops so quit trying to.put it off cops! they did their job right escoecially when they experience someone evil & drugs do that so how about where he got the drugs from & charge that person!!!!drugs kill so so many everyday & with the border open more drugs are coming across & more deaths will happen til drugs are off the streets

Reply
2
 

