MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on the city's east side says thieves have targeted his car seven times – yes, seven. "On the 19th of April, I purchased the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. It was stolen on the 20th," said the victim, who did not want to be shown on camera out of fear whoever is messing with his car would retaliate. "Nothing seems to be helping."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO