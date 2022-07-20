ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

State parks add new 'no swimming' flag

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
A new secondary red flag has been added to the Michigan State Park’s flag system, signaling that water access is closed.

The new red flag features a graphic showing a swimmer inside a circle with a diagonal line running through it, symbolizing “no swimming.”

Grand Haven State Park Supervisor Andy LundBerg said the need for the second flag was apparent after the park’s first water closure this summer.

“It was evident that there needed to be a visual indicator that access was closed,” LundBerg said. “We’ve been working since that time to acquire the signs and flags.”

Michigan State Parks with swim areas will be implementing the updated flag system immediately.

“I received the first shipment earlier this week, so today was the first time we’ve been able to put it into use,” LundBerg said Wednesday. “Other state parks with Great Lakes swim areas will be getting similar signs and flags in the near future, too. We’re just waiting for things to get shipped and delivered.”

At Grand Haven State Park, the second red flag was flying Wednesday morning, along with signs along the beach reading, “Water Access Closed.” The signs warn of a penalty up to $500 for violators. It also notes that those participating in board sports, such as surfing, are allowed to enter the water.

Grand Haven’s piers were also closed Wednesday morning due to waves washing over the structures.

The system now features four different flags:

Green: Low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution

Yellow: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents

Red: High hazard, high surf and/or strong currents

Two red flags: Water access closed

During a water closure, the park remains open for other activities.

