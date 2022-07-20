ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No AC Closes Jersey Shore Hospital ER, Patients Diverted (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Hackensack Meridian Health Systems Photo Credit: Google Maps

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close Wednesday, July 20, officials confirmed.

The malfunction at Riverview Medical Center occurred around 9 a.m. as temps climbed into the 90s.

The following statement was released to News12:

This morning, some of the air conditioning units at Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center went offline. Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible. The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities.

The hospital was expected to divert ER patients to other hospitals for about four hours while repairs were made, a report said.

