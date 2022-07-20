Wright Flood's Patti Templeton-Jones Featured by Insurance Business America on 2022 Hurricane Season

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Clausen, David (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379521 is Iris.tv Inc. (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention is related to digital content distribution systems. FIG. 1 is a high-level diagram illustrating a typical digital content distribution system 100. In practice, a content provider 101 stores a plurality of digital content assets in an asset library 102. As used herein, the term “asset” broadly includes any machine-readable and/or machine-storable files containing digital content, or a pointer, placeholder, uniform resource locator (URL), or equivalent means for redirecting an end-user 105 to the digital content. Digital content may include any digital video, music, pictures, or equivalents thereof. The end-user 105 employs an end-user device 104 to access the assets via a distribution platform; such as a website, mobile application, TV widget, or equivalents thereof. The end-user 105 may use a search/index engine 103 to query the asset library 102 for an asset of interest. Search queries are typically conducted based on tags, keywords, and/or associated metadata linked to individual assets. Recommendation engines are also known, which may recommend assets to the end-user 105, based on the tags, keywords, and/or associated metadata.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO