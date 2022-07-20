ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Erie Indemnity to host second quarter 2022 pre-recorded conference call and webcast

By PR Newswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago

ERIE, Pa. , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE ) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the second quarter on. Friday, July 29. th, at. 10 a.m. Eastern Time. . Erie Indemnity. will issue a...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

ACNB Corporation Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. , July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.26. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. September 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. September...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC Releases In-Depth 2021 Property/Casualty Market Share Data Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released an in-depth 2021 market share data report on property/casualty insurers. The report provides fundamental market information that can be used by regulators, insurers, and others interested in analyzing the insurance industry. It also gives users an understanding of the overall size of the market by providing data at a state and national level.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd. (Top Layer) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Top Layer’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Webcast#Insurance Premiums#Investor Relations#A M Best Company#Erie Insurance Group
InsuranceNewsNet

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 83,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from Moody’s

RALEIGH, N.C. , July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the insurance financial strength rating for its flagship insurance subsidiary – Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. - to Baa1 from...
RALEIGH, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Erie Insurance, Allianz SE , Acko General Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
InsuranceNewsNet

Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Blue Cross planning to reenter ACA marketplace Insurer exited the health care exchange in 2017 Out since 2017, Blue Cross to reenter ACA marketplace in Nebraska in 2023

Nebraskans who buy individual health insurance plans on the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace will see a familiar name when they review listings for 2023 on the federal HealthCare.gov website. After exiting the health care exchange in 2017,. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. will reenter the marketplace next year...
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Program Group LLC Acquires the Assets of ESP Insurance Brokerage LLC: Specialty Program Group

(SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced the acquisition of. (ESP), a national insurance broker and program administrator for the sports, events and promotion marketing and entertainment industries. Headquartered in. Worcester, Massachusetts. , ESP offers nationwide coverages and has exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
607
Followers
24K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy