Homicide Investigation At Branched Oak

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln woman is scammed out of nearly $150,000 dollars. Lincoln Police say on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman went to the NW Team Station to report a fraud. Police say she told officers that on July 11th, she received a phone call from an unknown party saying there had been an unauthorized purchase of a laptop on her Amazon account. Investigators say she was then directed to follow some messaging prompts and was eventually transferred to someone who identified himself as a DEA Agent. LPD say the woman was told several credit cards and bank accounts had been opened in her name across several states. Investigators say she was told to withdraw as much money as she could from her bank which would be placed in a different account to verify it wasn’t laundered. Police say she then withdrew $25,000.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO