ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Homicide Investigation At Branched Oak

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a person accused of shooting and killing a man on a boat at the marina of the Branched Oak...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
News Channel Nebraska

Two suspects arrested in Lincoln robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested two suspects in a robbery on Thursday. LPD said they were dispatched to a fight in the 600 block of Capital Avenue, and when they arrived, police talked to the 17-year-old victim who said that 25-year-old Hannah Lowe approached her with a knife in each hand and wanted to fight.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff orders protective custody after woman attempts to drive into lake

BEAVER LAKE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports an emergency intervention after a Bellevue woman drove her car into the lake near the Beaver Lake Clubhouse on Thursday evening. A sheriff’s office press release says the 21-year-old woman drove her Honda Pilot down an embankment to a service...
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
klin.com

Arrests Made After Hours Long Argument At Lincoln Apartment Building

Lincoln Police are investigating cases of vandalism’s, assaults, robbery and disturbing the peace at an apartment building in the 600 block of Capitol Avenue Thursday. Officers were first called to the building around 4 p.m. after there was a report of pepper spray used in the building. Officers found two groups of residents had been arguing throughout the day.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County CASA Director arrested for theft by deception

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County official was arrested Thursday for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception. On Thursday, officials were made aware of allegations of theft by Sarpy County CASA Director Paula Creps, according to authorities. Officials contacted the Sarpy County Sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
iheart.com

Fire Investigators Looking Into Cause Of West Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in West Omaha. The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. at a home near 186th Street and Oregon Circle. Much of the outside of the house became engulfed in flames but firefighters got the fire put out quickly. No one's hurt.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Equipment Stolen

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday of this week, between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a pick up owned by the department was left unattended in a Lincoln parking lot in the 600 Block of N. 48th Street, between Vine and R Streets. Investigators say someone stole a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Fire: Man dies after jumping into pond at Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department was called to Benson Park just before 3 p.m. Saturday on reports a man had jumped into the pond at the park and did not resurface. Around an hour later, crews on scene confirmed that a man's body was pulled from the water. They believe he was in his 70's.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Shooting At Branched Oak Lake

Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.(Ryan Swanigan) (KFOR NEWS July 20, 2022) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirms for KFOR NEWS an investigation is underway at Branched Oak Lake after shots were reported late Tuesday night. LSO says the incident happened around 11:30...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County Government Employee Arrested On Theft Accusation

The Sarpy County "CASA" program director has been arrested. County leaders say they were alerted to accusations of theft against Paula Creps, and the county Sheriff’s Office began investigating Creps’s use of funds donated to the program through a local non-profit organization. Thursday night, deputies arrested Creps on...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $150,000

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln woman is scammed out of nearly $150,000 dollars. Lincoln Police say on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman went to the NW Team Station to report a fraud. Police say she told officers that on July 11th, she received a phone call from an unknown party saying there had been an unauthorized purchase of a laptop on her Amazon account. Investigators say she was then directed to follow some messaging prompts and was eventually transferred to someone who identified himself as a DEA Agent. LPD say the woman was told several credit cards and bank accounts had been opened in her name across several states. Investigators say she was told to withdraw as much money as she could from her bank which would be placed in a different account to verify it wasn’t laundered. Police say she then withdrew $25,000.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police: Four injured in overnight shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Four people were injured in an overnight shooting near 27th and Vine Streets on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. Around 12:27 a.m., officers responded to the area after several gunshots were heard. During this time, a witness reported seeing a dark vehicle was seen leaving the area, according to police.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy