A week after the arrival of the main teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon has debuted an extensive new look at the series at Comic-Con. While previous trailers for the series haven’t divulged too much in the way of story details, our latest look at the Prime Video show lays down what to expect from the plot. Crucially, the trailer offers a look at Anson Boon as Sauron, the main villain of J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic works. The trailer also showcases just how huge the scale of the show really is, taking place thousands of years before the novel trilogy and Peter Jackson’s beloved film adaptations.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO