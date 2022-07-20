ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

We Really Need To Talk About Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Radcliffe is no stranger to getting weird — never forget his vogue remix to “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” — and his next project has him embracing his weirdness like never before. The Harry Potter alum will play parody musician Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic about his...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Camila Mendes And Maya Hawke's New Netflix Movie Might Be Perfect?

If you were obsessed with Disney Channel crossover episodes from the 2000s, you’re in for a treat with Netflix’s new movie, Do Revenge. The dark comedy stars two leads from two of TV’s most popular shows, Maya Hawke from Stranger Things and Camila Mendes from Riverdale. If you’re already living for this movie, here are all the details you need to know, including its cast and release date.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Chris Pine & Regé-Jean Page Are A Fantasy-Lover's Dream In This D&D Movie Trailer

With fantasy films at an all-time high on streaming and in theaters, just about any nerdy passion, from video games to stuffed animals, is fair game for onscreen adaptations. However, some properties are more complicated to translate to the screen than others, like Dungeons & Dragons. The last time Hollywood tried, in 2000, it was a flop. But the new attempt, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, may be a success, considering all the buzz around its cast and trailer.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Selena And Taylor Rang In Selena's 30th Birthday With The Cutest Party Pics

Thirty, flirty, and thriving! Selena Gomez hit the big three-oh on July 22, so of course her bestie Taylor Swift was right by her side. In a set of pictures posted to Gomez’s Instagram on her big night, the pair smiled happily for the camera while Taylor mimed the numbers 3 and 0. Their surroundings looked secluded and magical, as strings of lights twinkled behind them and illuminated the glowing stars. Basically, Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday photos with Taylor Swift were absolute BFF goals, and proof that Taylena is stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Madonna
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Tom Lehrer
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Elite Daily

Netflix's August Lineup Might Be Its Most Stacked Yet

Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Prince George Looks Just Like His Dad In His 9th Birthday Portrait

Birthday shoutouts from family members are always the greatest gift. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s become a heartwarming tradition to mark their children’s birthday with a royal photo. On July 21, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their eldest son, Prince George, ahead of his 9th birthday with, of course, a charming portrait.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lizzo Told The Sweet Story Of How She First Met Her Close Friend Harry Styles

Bestie alert! Lizzo and Harry Styles’ mutual admiration for one another famously transformed into a super-sweet friendship over the past few years, and recently, Lizzo finally dished on what their first meeting was really like. It may not have seemed like the ideal situation for two superstars to meet at first, but Lizzo’s story about how she first met Harry Styles will definitely warm your hear.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Zac And Vanessa Both Returned To East High For Some Nostalgic HSM Pics

Nostalgia is soarin’ and flyin’ high for High School Musical fans this summer. Co-stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens took turns revisiting the iconic high school the mid-2000s movie series was set in. The stars took photos and videos of themselves at East High School in Salt Lake City and shared them on Instagram one month apart. What time is it? It’s time to take a walk down memory lane. School’s back, scream and shout.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Elite Daily

Drake Fought A Bee While On Vacation, & The Bee Might’ve Won

Sure, Drake is reported to have collaborated with Queen Bey on her new Renaissance album, but his relationship with actual bees isn’t so sweet. The Grammy-winning rapper, who recently dropped his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, was on vacation in St. Tropez, France, earlier in July when a buzzing bee disrupted his meal at a local beach club.
ANIMALS
Elite Daily

One Of Billie Eilish’s Two New Songs Is Low-key About Survivor

Turns out Billie Eilish might just be a Survivor stan. Welcome to the tribe, Billie. On July 21, the singer finally dropped the official studio version of “TV,” which is a song she first debuted at her June 7 concert in Manchester, England. She dropped the song as part of the two-track Guitar Songs EP alongside “The 30th.” Both songs carry so much emotion with Eilish singing over acoustic guitars. These songs are notably stripped down compared to much of her previous work.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Where The Crawdads Sing

Where The Crawdads Sing is the newest novel to film adaptation to hit the big screen this summer. Written in 2018 by zoologist Delia Owens, the tender tale of love is part coming of age, part murder mystery, and it instantly hooked readers as one of the biggest global bestsellers of all time. Reese Witherspoon included it in her famous bookclub and went on to produce the adaption under her Hello Sunshine production company. After years of anticipation, it’s finally in theaters now, and stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as the resilient Kya Clark. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover and can’t wait to see it come to life, or you’re curious to experience the haunting story for the first time, these Where The Crawdads Sing quotes make for moody Instagram captions you can pair with your outdoor pics this summer.
MOVIES

