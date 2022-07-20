We Really Need To Talk About Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie

Where The Crawdads Sing is the newest novel to film adaptation to hit the big screen this summer. Written in 2018 by zoologist Delia Owens, the tender tale of love is part coming of age, part murder mystery, and it instantly hooked readers as one of the biggest global bestsellers of all time. Reese Witherspoon included it in her famous bookclub and went on to produce the adaption under her Hello Sunshine production company. After years of anticipation, it’s finally in theaters now, and stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as the resilient Kya Clark. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover and can’t wait to see it come to life, or you’re curious to experience the haunting story for the first time, these Where The Crawdads Sing quotes make for moody Instagram captions you can pair with your outdoor pics this summer.

