Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Logo Voted Third Best in NHL

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

Over 3,500 fans believe the Pittsburgh Penguins logo is one of the best in the NHL

More than 3,500 hockey fans agree that the Pittsburgh Penguins logo is one of the best the NHL has to offer.

In a recent poll done by JFreshHockey on Twitter, his fans voted that the Penguins logo is the third best in the league.

More than just a hockey playing penguins or simple logo for a sports team, the Penguins logo is much more than that.

The black and gold coloring to match the other professional sports teams of Pittsburgh and the official colors of the city.

The Penguins logo has also always featured a piece of symbolism that adds to the esthetics.

The triangle behind the skating penguin represents the City of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle; a mainstay on the logo since the organization’s creation in 1967.

Even when the team switched their main logo to the much divisive “Robo Pen” in 1992, the triangle was still present.

That Robo Pen logo was also ranked high by fans of JFresh, who voted it as the eighth best throwback logo in the NHL.

With the Penguins heading back to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, a lot of talk has been made that the Robo Pen may be coming back, but nothing has been confirmed.

Fans of the Penguins have been gifted with some of the greatest players to ever play in the league, and also one of the best logos to ever grace a hockey sweater.

Comments / 20

Hatrick
3d ago

The Hartford Whaler's vintage logo is the best one! Yes that is a bias opinion, I had season tickets!🤔🤭🥅🏒

4
Mark Barron
3d ago

that's strange, the red home jersey for Chicago, routinely is voted as the best jersey in the league

The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Recent Moves May Affect Brandon Hagel’s Future

With the moves that Tampa Bay Lightning general manager (GM) Julien BriseBois has made this offseason, money is tighter than ever. Despite trading Ryan McDonagh to increase cap space and letting Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta go in free agency, the additions of Ian Cole, Hayden Fleury and Vladislav Namestnikov in free agency have his team still testing the limits of the salary cap. The additions have put them over $7 million over the salary cap for 2022-23, with little relief in sight for future seasons. With BriseBois also assigning hefty extensions to Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and Anthony Cirelli, they will be hovering near the cap for the foreseeable future.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Frost, Tortorella Sounds Off

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to work towards finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. They signed restricted free agents (RFAs) Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe to one-year contracts and revealed some indicators about their internal opinions of the development of young defensemen Cam York and Ronnie Attard. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher will not, however, pursue the big names still left on the market, a fact that newly-hired head coach John Tortorella passionately defended.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Photo Of Pittsburgh Pirates Bullpen Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't own the best record in the NL Central, but make no mistake, they have the best-looking bullpen in the MLB. On Friday night, a photo of the Pirates' bullpen emerged on Twitter. The photo went viral because the Pirates are growing banana peppers. It's not everyday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
