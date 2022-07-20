ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This US Woman Is A 'Bridesmaid For Hire' & Her Business Is So Successful

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
When you think of unique jobs, it isn't always at a wedding. However, for Jen Glantz, it's her business to be a professional bridesmaid and she's gone viral on TikTok with her successful venture.

Yes, you read that right! She's a professional stand-in at weddings, but she does so much more than just being in the ceremony and taking photos with the bride's squad.

Glantz provides a service that can take up to a year's worth of work as the future Mrs.'s right-hand woman from helping to find dresses, being a self-proclaimed therapist and even wiping some tears before walking down the aisle.

It's like 27 Dresses, only she gets paid to do it...For the last eight years!

After being a bridesmaid from one wedding to the next, she realized she was practically embodying what it meant to be a part of her friend's special nights.

After a lightbulb moment and a shot in the dark, she put an ad on Craigslist in 2014 to see if it would get any hits. To her surprise, she's received about 300 people wanting to hire her!

Her very first wedding was in Maple Grove, MN, and from there, she's been to hundreds of events. Sometimes, the husband doesn't even know about it.

After a booming business, she's written a book, started a podcast, gotten employees to do the job with her and has coined herself the "World's First Bridesmaid For Hire."

She makes sure to inform people that you can have a huge friend group and still hire her, as she does the work that many people are unaware of that goes into planning the big day. She provides a service to make sure it runs seamlessly.

From helping brides plan the wedding to pretending to be their besties, she has a role to upkeep and she's seen it all.

Glantz now uses her platform for wedding tips and she tells juicy secrets about her extremely interesting job that the Internet cannot get enough of.

Narcity contacted Jen Glantz via email requesting for comment and will update this article upon response.

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

