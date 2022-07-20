ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny's Slowpitch Tournament Begins Friday in Manitowoc

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

The first-round pairings for the annual Kenny's Klub Slowpitch Softball Tournament have been announced. The popular tourney held at Manitowoc's Citizen Park will be held starting...

www.seehafernews.com

wearegreenbay.com

Hampton Inn by Hilton breaks ground in Ashwaubenon near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new hotel near the famous Lambeau Field broke ground on Thursday in an effort to provide additional rooms for visitors. The Hampton Inn Stadium, located at 830 Morris Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon held its ceremonial groundbreaking event after being proposed back in January of 2021. The hotel is expected to host 89 rooms.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bandits Look To Lock Down Regular Season Title

In Amateur Baseball tonight: the Manitowoc Bandits will travel to Kewaunee County to face the Casco A's. The Bandits enter the 7:30 p.m. contest with an 8-2 mark as they look to wrap up the Shoreland League's regular season title and the #1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– COVID-19 appears to be making a comeback in our area. Click here to learn more. – The crews working on I-43 in Manitowoc and Brown Counties are getting very close to the end of their project, but there is still some work to do. Click here to see what work was done this week.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you're feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn't been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there's always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Kids From Wisconsin Visit Kiel Today

The popular youth performing group the Kids from Wisconsin will be at the Kiel Performing Arts Center this evening (July 22nd). The group of talented youngsters is in the middle of their Big Bang Boom Tour, which features music from throughout the decades. The "high-powered two-hour Vegas-style production" will begin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Harbor Fish Market & Grille Changes Hands

The Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, situated on the shore of the Lake Michigan side, boasts expansive indoor and outdoor dining with coveted views. Inside, customers walk on the original hardwood floors that were installed when the building was constructed in 1908 and belly up to the original bar that fronts Highway 57 and is capped with the original copper ceiling.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

PetSkull Brewing Ready for Malt City Brewfest

Starting tomorrow afternoon, over 30 beer makers from around the state will be in Manitowoc as a part of the Malt City Brewfest. Guests will be able to sample beer from all of these breweries, including the three craft brewers in Manitowoc. Craft Creek Brewery told us they are excited...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Ready for Snowfest

Snowfest 2022 begins today in Two Rivers. Five different bands will be performing on the Main and Side stages at Nashotah Park starting at 4:00 this afternoon (July 22nd), but tomorrow is when the real fun begins. At 11:00 a.m. there will be a parade on Columbus Street, which will...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Variety, Rock, and Family Highlights Capital Civic Center Season

Manitowoc's Capitol Civic Centre has announced its' entertainment lineup for the 2022-'23 season. The Salutz Law Variety Series includes An Evening With John McGivern on October 22nd, Stephen Lang in Beyond Glory on November 5th, The Nutcracker by Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance on December 16th, 17th, and 18th, Forbidden Broadway on January 26th, and An Evening with Groucho on May 25th.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Hmong Summer Festival Hits Sheboygan’s Kiwanis Park this Weekend

There are a ton of events happening around the area this weekend, but one happening in Sheboygan looks to honor the Hmong people. The Hmong Mutual Assistance Association of Sheboygan is hosting the Hmong Summer Festival Saturday and Sunday (July 23rd and 24th) at Kiwanis Park, with events happening all day, both days.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
New Butch's Bar Now Open

New Butch’s Bar Now Open

Clarence Cumber Jr. reopened Butch's Bar – a well-known gathering place for the past 50 years that burned down earlier this year – in its new location, the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. in Sturgeon Bay, on July 18. Cumber and his son David have made some changes, but the historical atmosphere remains as welcoming as ever. Butch's will provide music by local and visiting musicians on Wednesday nights.
STURGEON BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI

