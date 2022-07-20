ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out an alert about the problem on Wednesday involving certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency, Bombardier wrote that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden. There was one injury, a sprained ankle. Another 56 bolts broke while dealers were preparing the motorcycles for delivery.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Dealers will clean the steering column threads and install a new stem bolt. Owners and dealers were to be notified starting July 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said. Killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities on Wednesday would not say how he was killed. Madden plowed a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk and into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — One passenger jumped into a river and several others climbed out of windows when a Boston-area public transit train caught fire during the Thursday morning commute, officials said. The fire is the latest in a string of dangerous problems with the troubled system. No injuries were reported, and the person who jumped into the water declined medical attention, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement. The MBTA’s inbound Orange Line train was crossing the Mystic River just north of Boston, approaching Assembly station in Somerville at about 6:45 a.m., when flames and smoke were spotted coming from the lead car, the statement said. About 200 passengers were on board, and most were walked off the train to a nearby station by MBTA personnel. After the power was turned off, the train was brought to a railyard for an investigation, and infrastructure is being inspected. The MBTA has notified the Federal Transit Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

PFG’s Contigo® Brand Passes 2 Million Case Milestone

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Performance Food Group Company ’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo ® brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo ® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005937/en/ Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo ® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo ® -branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy