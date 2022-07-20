Richard J. Payne, 75 of Maryville, MO

On July 10, 1981, Ken McElroy was shot to death with at least two different guns while sitting in his truck in front of the D&G Tavern in town. Up to 50 individuals witnessed the event, all of whom denied seeing anything that would help police identify any of the shooters. McElroy's wife saw one of the gunmen and identified him. The prosecutor took the case to two grand juries, but neither one thought any crime had been committed so there was no indictment. As of 2021, the murder has not been solved and still is considered an open case.[9] McElroy had a reputation as the "town bully," and he had fended off over 20 charges for acts of theft, rape, and other violence (often by means of witness intimidation).

