Maryville, MO

Richard J. Payne, 75 of Maryville, MO

kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorials: Nodaway County Ambulance - 103 Carefree Place - Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home: Marshall...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Jenny McAllister, 46 of Farragut, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Saturday, 7-23-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
FARRAGUT, IA
kmaland.com

Duane Ridnour, 83 of Sidney, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 7-25-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Charles E. Walker, 78 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains at a Later Date:Bedford Cemetery. Notes:. Charlie passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Maryville, MO
Obituaries
kmaland.com

Ricky Madison, 52 of Lake St. Louis, MO

3:00 to 4:00 PM - Skyline Sportmans' Club - Thurman, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

Kelvin Jones, 67, of Red Oak, Iowa

Service: Celerbation of Life Visitation and Luncheon. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Interment at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pottawattamie, Harrison Counties

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Harrison County in southwestern Iowa... Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska... Washington County in east central Nebraska... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
#Memorials
northwestmoinfo.com

Stewartsville Man Killed in Buchanan County Accident

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An accident near St. Joseph turned fatal for a Stewartsville man Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 34-year old John Shea was westbound on US 36 on a Yamaha V-Star when he struck the towed unit of a Freightliner operated by a Kansas driver. Shea was ejected and came to rest in the median. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

A's end losing skid with win at Carroll

(Carroll) -- The A’s ended their losing skid with a 5-3 win over Carroll on Saturday in MINK League action. Clarinda trailed 3-2 into the seventh, but they were able to score one in the seventh and picked up two more in the eighth to nab the win. Aidan...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Creston grad Bryant leading Western Dubuque into 3A final

(Dubuque) -- Creston graduate Casey Bryant has led the Western Dubuque baseball team on a rollercoaster ride to Friday's Class 3A state championship game. Now, Coach Bryant hopes his Bobcat team can duplicate their postseason magic one more time. "We're thankful to still be alive in the tournament and have...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

A's come back, fall in extras to Mudcats

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s lost a tight and tough battle with Chillicothe, 8-7 in 10 innings, on Friday in MINK League action. The A’s came back from an early 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 advantage into the ninth. Chillicothe scored once in the ninth to force extra innings and then put up two runs in the 10th. Clarinda answered with one run in the bottom half.
CLARINDA, IA
St. Joseph Post

Woman hospitalized after SUV overturns, clips semi

CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Thursday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Lincoln Navigator driven by Jared N. Guzman, 55, Nevada, Iowa, was southbound on. Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The SUV traveled partially off the...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider dies after rear ending Freightliner truck east of St. Joseph

A Stewartsville resident, operating a motorcycle, died Wednesday night following a traffic accident on westbound Highway 36 in rural Buchanan County. Thirty-four-year-old John Shea died at Mosiac Life Care after being taken there by emergency medical services from the scene of the crash, 13 miles east of St. Joseph. The driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer was 55-year-old Scott Hopkins of Mayetta, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmaland.com

Nebraska women to open with Omaha

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women’s basketball will open the 2022-23 season with Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 7th. The Huskers and Mavs are expected to tip off at noon after the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
tigerdroppings.com

Any Skidmore, MO residents on this board want to tell what happened on July 10, 1981?

On July 10, 1981, Ken McElroy was shot to death with at least two different guns while sitting in his truck in front of the D&G Tavern in town. Up to 50 individuals witnessed the event, all of whom denied seeing anything that would help police identify any of the shooters. McElroy's wife saw one of the gunmen and identified him. The prosecutor took the case to two grand juries, but neither one thought any crime had been committed so there was no indictment. As of 2021, the murder has not been solved and still is considered an open case.[9] McElroy had a reputation as the "town bully," and he had fended off over 20 charges for acts of theft, rape, and other violence (often by means of witness intimidation).
SKIDMORE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Andrew County Crash Results in Serious Injuries for St. Joseph Resident

COUNTRY CLUB, MO – A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 42-year old Agency resident Kenneth B. Staggs was crossing the southbound lanes of Business Loop 29 at Miller Road in Country Club around 1:15 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ivy Briggs from St. Joseph.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

