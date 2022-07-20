Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Review

Glance at the 1.64-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable, and you’ll see everything you need. The 326 PPI AMOLED screen is larger than the previous model, and the metal body gives it a truly high-quality feel. Additionally, this gadget can monitor and track your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, and more via XDA. You’ll love to choose from more than 180 watch faces depending on your style. And its 117 sports modes include both outdoor and indoor activities. Furthermore, with built-in GPS, it also boasts 5 ATM water resistance for swimming in water shallower than 50 meters. With a 235 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 12 days, this gadget also offers NFC support for contactless payments. Finally, use it for camera control, smart notifications, and lost phone detection, too.

