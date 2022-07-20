‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Talks Dating After Randall Emmett Split (Exclusive)

Lala Kent is all about “hot girl summer”!

“Extra” caught up with the “Vanderpump Rules” star as she supported co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval at the opening of their new bar, “Schwartz and Sandy’s,” hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX.

Revealing what “hot girl summer” means to her, she said, “I just want to have a lot of fun and experience freedom… I want to laugh a lot. That is what ‘hot girl summer’ means to me. And [to] feel hot, obviously.”

Kent, who went through a very public breakup with fiancé Randall Emmett in 2021, is busy being a mom to their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

So, is she ready to date?

“The word ‘dating’ freaks me out,” she said. “I can do, like, group things. Group things — that is, like, my safe zone right now… To sit down with someone and try and care about their life, I’m not there yet. I know that sounds so selfish and mean. Any extra time I have or energy, that’s going to my kid.”

Sharing what she and her toddler have been up to, she said, “I have just been playing mama, going to the beach a lot — my kid loves the ocean. I was tripping — if I name my kid Ocean and she hates water, we’re really screwed.”

Opening up about motherhood, Lala said, “It’s strange because it is very different than what my life was before, but it’s amazing. It is like the little human you created and you see these little changes [and] you think your baby is a genius… and I can’t remember a life without her in it.”

As for what fans can expect from her in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” she said, “I’m being open and honest… It’s real life… I would say this season is going to be very fun for me, but there are going to be moments that are real and vulnerable.”