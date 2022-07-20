ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, GA

Prince William, Kate Middleton will be visiting Boston in December 2022

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BOSTON — The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Boston in December 2022 for the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be naming winners for this year’s Earthshot Prize and Boston was chosen to host the second annual awards ceremony, according to WFXT.

According to the City of Boston’s press release, the global environmental prize was founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020.

“Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot,’ The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet during this decisive decade,” from the City of Boston’s press release.

Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu has been working to make Boston a Green New Deal city. According to WFXT, she has signed her first ordinance to “divest City-funds from the fossil fuel, tobacco, and private prison industries and has taken transformative steps to enhance connectivity in Boston while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“In Boston, we’re not just aiming to improve Boston’s ability to tackle climate change—we’re setting an example for how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can reshape what’s possible. We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards,” said Mayor Michelle Wu, in a press release. “This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations.”

The Earthshot Prize will be celebrating 15 finalists and will award five new winners, according to The Earthshot Prize’s Twitter.

According to WFXT, the awards will showcase innovative and community-driven leadership and how those things can help our future and Earth.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast globally in early December 2022, according to WFXT.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Politics
