ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

$8.5M public safety building breaks ground in Skowhegan

By Staff
mainebiz.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly a decade of planning, construction has started on a new 28,000-square-foot public safety building in Skowhegan. The $8.25 million project officially got underway earlier this month with a groundbreaking ceremony on the site, at the corner of East Madison Road and Dunlop Lane. Bangor-based architectural and engineering...

www.mainebiz.biz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Traffic In Augusta Rotaries Prompts Temporary Ban On New Business

There is no doubt that some of the most dangerous "intersections" in the City of Augusta are the Memorial and Cony rotaries. In fact, those traffic circles have far more crashes than any other intersections in the state! It looks like the City Council has taken note of this and is looking into ways to help with the problem.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Airport reopens while Wiscasset, CMP, feds address pole issue

Wiscasset Municipal Airport Manager Rick Tetrev said in a phone interview July 20, he was a happy camper. About two hours earlier, with selectmen’s nod the night before, the airport reopened. Closed months ago for the runway’s redo, the town-owned airport was due to open earlier this month. Then...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon residents express concerns over the town manager’s resignation

Hermon, Maine (WABI) -Hermon residents had a lot of questions at the town council meeting Thursday night regarding the departure of town manager Howard Kroll, but they didn’t get the answers they wanted. At a special meeting last week, the council announced after an executive session that Kroll had...
HERMON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbrook, ME
Government
City
Westbrook, ME
City
Madison, ME
Skowhegan, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Cars
penbaypilot.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Camden house

CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was producing heavy, thick smoke inside a Camden home early Saturday morning, while Hope, Lincolnville and Union firefighters remained nearby, ready to assist with additional manpower and tank trucks filled with water. The home, near the end of...
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Urban Construction#Dunlop Lane#Benchmark Construction
wabi.tv

2 hospitalized after fire at Camden home

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Camden Saturday morning. Crews from several towns were called to Beloin Road just after 3 a.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley told the Pen Bay Pilot firefighters arrived to find flames in...
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's only college flight school gets new plane

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The University of Maine at Augusta is the only college institution in the state that offers aviation degrees, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. On Wednesday, school leadership unveiled a brand new tool for the program. The school will begin training students in a nearly $500,000...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
I-95 FM

Maine Celtic Celebration This Weekend in Belfast

Wanna wear a kilt this weekend? The 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration will begin this afternoon and run all weekend in Belfast at Belfast Commons. Music begins at 4 p.m. in the Beer Tent. And begins on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The music continues through Sunday. Not nonstop. But count on a whole lot of that great Celtic music all weekend long in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
101.9 The Rock

9-Year-Old Dies When Tree Falls on Car in Standish, Maine

Police say a 9-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon when a powerful storm that swept through the Standish, Maine area caused a large tree to fall onto the car she was in. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told NewsCenter Maine that the tragic accident took place at the Sebago Lake Family Campground as the family was preparing to leave.
STANDISH, ME
B98.5

Maine Care Facility Faces Fallout After Resident Dies In Snow

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has found fault with the way a Rockland long term care facility dealt with the passing of a resident. According to WMTW, a resident at Woodlands Memory Care entered a secured courtyard at around 6:40 PM on December 18th, 2021. It was first noticed that the resident was missing at about 8:20 PM. When the resident was found, at about 8:40 PM, the resident was immediately wrapped in blankets and paramedics were called.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Homeless community at risk as temperatures rise

BANGOR — As temperatures rise more people are finding ways to beat the heat but, what about members of the homeless community?. The homeless population is considered one of the most vulnerable groups exposed to heated temperatures. The City of Bangor offers public resources like sprinklers on the waterfront...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy