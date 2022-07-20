ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine will get $62M to aid small businesses in rural areas, key sectors

By Renee Cordes
mainebiz.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFile photo / Courtesy, Professional Logging Contractors of Maine Maine will receive $62 million in American Rescue Plan funding that will be used in part to support small businesses in forestry and other key sectdors. Maine will receive $62 million in new federal funding to invest in small businesses...

www.mainebiz.biz

102.9 WBLM

Is There A Creamer Shortage in Maine?

Good day everyone, I have a complaint. Or maybe it's more of a concern? Whatever it is, something has gone array because things are started to disappear in my city and surrounding towns. I was determined yesterday to go on a mission. What was this mission you ask? I was...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine diverts $20M for climate change adaptation

(The Center Square) – Maine cities and towns are getting another tranche of federal money from the state to help harden their infrastructure against the impact of climate change. The state Department of Transportation this week awarded more than $20 million in grants to 13 communities across the state...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine leaders call for investigation into closing of Augusta Chipotle

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Chipotle restaurant in Augustaofficially permanently closed Tuesday with the company citing staffing challenges. The restaurant had been closed to the public since June 17, though staff continued to be trained. In a statement, a corporate spokesperson said "We have been unable to adequately staff this...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainepublic.org

This Maine farm converts truckloads of food waste to electricity. It still could be taking more

Open a garbage can in a Maine home, and you’re likely to find some icky surprises: banana peels, coffee grounds, moldy bagels, chunks of chicken. Uneaten food makes up almost 30% of what Mainers throw out every day. Besides stinking up the trash, that’s a big problem for the planet. Landfilled food releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas that significantly contributes to global warming. That’s on top of the energy and resources already spent to grow or raise it.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

56,000 Maine students are eligible for pandemic EBT cards

STATEWIDE — Thousands of Maine families may be qualified for help with groceries and they may not even know it. A non-profit named Full Plates Full Potential is encouraging Maine families to secure a pandemic EBT card for their child through their school’s meal benefit program. While it...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

$1.6M state grant program will expand medical training in rural Maine areas

Maine will provide up to $1.6 million in grants to expand training for health care professionals and medical providers in rural areas via an initiative unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday. Funding will come through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The initiative offers funding to support the expansion...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2022 Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Application Deadline Nears

Applications for 2022 Maine antlerless deer permits are being accepted, but the deadline is quickly approaching. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2022 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery. The lottery system has undergone big changes from years previous. Applications are only being accepted online. Applications must be submitted by August 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Swapping or trading antlerless deer permits is no longer allowed, so only apply for a WMD you plan to hunt.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Maine to receive millions in relief money for small businesses

Maine is one of nine states that have been approved for a piece of nearly $10 billion in relief money being distributed by the federal government to promote small business growth. The Treasury Department on Monday announced the approval of the plans. The money is part of the State Small...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Automatic voter registration comes to Maine

(WMTW) - Automatic voter registration is being implemented in Maine this week. Ceremonies are being held at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches in Scarborough, Bangor and Caribou this week. Automatic voter registration was passed into law and signed by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019. Maine is the 22nd state...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
MAINE STATE

