Investing In Energy In 2022 (Radio)

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Tom Mackenzie, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Deirdre Cooper, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, says cyclical equities look difficult. Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisors Managing Director and Global Macro Strategy, says commodity price pressures are continuing. Rob Kniaz, Founding Partner at Hoxton Ventures and a former Google product manager, says Snap's report is bad for the entire tech industry. (Source: Bloomberg)
