Energy Industry

Investing In Energy In 2022 (Radio)

Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Cook, manager of the Hennessy Energy Transition Fund...

www.bloomberg.com

Related
Bloomberg

ADM-Backed Digital Platform Gradable Pitched to 55,000 Farmers

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Farmers Business Network are expanding access to a digital agriculture platform to 55,000 growers, nearly doubling the number of producers since their collaboration was announced eight months ago. ADM’s network of farmers across North America will be offered access to FBN’s platform, Gradable, under an agreement to...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

US Business Activity Contracts in July to 47.5

The S&P Global flash composite measure fell 4.8 points in July as US business activity contracted for the first time in more than two years. Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Paul Sweeney
Bloomberg

Female CEOs Become Less Rare in Industrial Sector

To get Brooke Sutherland’s newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The industrial sector is just a leadership shakeup away from having one of the highest rates of female chief executive officers in the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Hedge Fund Star Andurand Sees Oil Demand Bouncing Back to Trend

Oil demand may outshine expectations even if the global economy falters, according to star trader Pierre Andurand. Consumption growth has lagged behind its four-decade trend over the past few years because of Covid-19 lockdowns, and ought to revert back to normal levels, the hedge fund manager said on Twitter. His biggest commodities fund returned about 160% in the first half of this year.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Australia’s Soil Carbon Pioneer Sees an Offset Fortune in Dirt

There are billions of dollars to be made from capturing emissions in Australia’s dirt, according to the only developer to have been awarded national offset credits for using the land management technology. AgriProve is seeking to install carbon farming projects across an area almost the size of Cuba and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets: Triple Take (07/21/2022)

Caroline Hyde, Sonali Basak & Kriti Gupta discuss one topic from three different angles after the closing bell on Wall Street. Today's show tackles Snap and Social. Guests Today: Angelo Zino, CFRA Senior Analyst & Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase Founder and CEO. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
#Energy Transition#Natural Gas Prices#Investment
Bloomberg

JPMorgan’s Michele Says Bonds Have Recession Priced In

Bob Michele, a bond market veteran for more than four decades, predicts a 75% chance of a US recession over the next 18 months, but thinks it’s priced in. “Clients are returning to the bond market, especially corporate bonds,” Michele, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” on Friday. “It’s because they have renewed confidence in the central banks.”
MARKETS
Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (07/22/22)

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Tom Mackenzie, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Deirdre Cooper, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, says cyclical equities look difficult. Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisors Managing Director and Global Macro Strategy, says commodity price pressures are continuing. Rob Kniaz, Founding Partner at Hoxton Ventures and a former Google product manager, says Snap's report is bad for the entire tech industry. (Source: Bloomberg)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bloomberg

Daybreak: Twitter Dips as Musk Fallout Distracts

In today's San Francisco Daybreak podcast with Marc Daniel Davies and Sara Marley: Twitter sales miss estimates amidits takeover battle with Elon Musk. Verizon falls after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter. Futures are mixed, Treasuries gain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bloomberg

Goetti: Not Seen End Of Bear Market Just Yet

HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti says he is still of the view that we have not seen the end of this bear market just yet. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
STOCKS

