Portland, ME

Portland mulls proposal for 6-story building on a rare waterfront lot

By William Hall
mainebiz.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoom for new construction on Portland’s waterfront can be as scarce as summertime parking spaces, but it looks as if developer Jonathan Cohen has landed a spot. Cohen wants to erect a six-story, mixed-use building at 185 Commercial St., which is currently a 4,000-square-foot parking lot between Dana and Moulton streets....

Comments / 2

Margo Lodge-Seven Oakes
3d ago

Portland isn't for the people. They're only for making money and destroying a wonderful city.

