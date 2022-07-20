Legion teams wrap up regular season

Osseo’s American Legion baseball squad (9-12) began the week’s action at Coon Rapids July 12, but thunderstorms forced a pause in the top of the third inning. Instead, the Orioles played a doubleheader of games July 13, beating both Lino Lakes at home and then traveling to finish off a win at Coon Rapids by scores of 14-4 and 4-2, respectively.

After the game versus Coon Rapids was suspended in the top of the third inning with Osseo leading 2-1, the Orioles kept the momentum the following day, beating the Cardinals 4-2. Cooper Skov recorded the win on the mound, and also delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh.

Before finishing up their game with Coon Rapids July 13, Osseo beat Lino Lakes 14-4 in their final home regular season contest of the season. Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman started the game with a lead-off home run and Zach Anderson earned the win for the Orioles.

On July 16, Osseo traveled to Delano to play the Tigers in the Armed Forces Day game, where the Orioles shut out Delano 13-0 in a five-inning win. Kitzman recorded the win for Osseo. Gavyn Krzoska and Eli Larson each threw shutout innings, and the offense contributed 12 hits in a balanced scoring effort.

Osseo ends the regular season with a record of 12-12 and heads into the Sub-State 11 Tournament as the number four seed.

In other news, Spencer Pederson and Davis Wick were both selected to play in the Minnesota American Legion All-Star Tournament held at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington Aug. 6.

Maple Grove

The Maple Grove American Legion baseball team closed out its final week of regular season play with a 7-4 win over Anoka in the Crimson’s home finale July 13. Zach Petrie started on the hill for Maple Grove and threw six innings to grab the win.

Devin Hornbacher went 2-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Kole Krier recorded three hits and also scored two runs. Vann Olson tallied three hits and Sam Kliber, who was recently selected to play in the Minnesota Legion All-Star Tournament Aug. 6 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington, drove in two runs and recorded the save.

On July 14, the Crimson traveled to St. Michael where they beat the Mike’s 6-3. Zane Vitense pitched five and two-thirds innings to get the win on the mound, with Noah Black securing the save. Nathan Schmidt went 3-3 with a walk and two runs batted in, and Brian O’Dwyer went 1-1 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

Finally, on July 15, Maple Grove traveled to Blaine and beat the Bengals 12-5 to end the regular season with a 14-3 record. Vann Olson led the team from the plate, going 5-5 with two runs scored, a run batted in, and three stolen bases.

Olson also threw two innings on the mound, allowing only one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts, securing the win. Zane Vitense and Aiden Hansen both drove in two runs, and Cal Fischer, Cayden Vokal, and Kole Krier each delivered one RBI.

Maple Grove heads into the Sub-State 11 Tournament as the number one seed, which began on July 20.