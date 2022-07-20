ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man who set police SUV on fire during Philly's George Floyd protests gets prison sentence

By Noah Zucker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Moroccan immigrant who set fire to a police vehicle during the Philadelphia protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 364 days in federal prison. Ayoub Tabri, 25, of Arlington, Virginia, threw a lit road flare in to a Pennsylvania State...

Comments / 6

Donna Williams
3d ago

He needed to be deported to set an example. And with all the killing & shootings in Philly, should be made an example, with no plea bargains!!!

WHYY

30 mothers, 30 photos: Gun violence photography project opens at Saunders Park

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Michele Parker will only walk on one side of the street. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is on the other side. She said it’s painful to be this close to it. In Saunders Park just outside, her photo is one of the 51 in a collage of the images in Kathy Shorr’s newest work.
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count from 22% of sworn officers to 30% by the year 2023. The department is already ahead of the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
CBS Philly

Judge Orders West Philadelphia Townhomes Encampment To Be Taken Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents facing eviction in University City suffered a loss in court Friday, but they are not giving up their fight to stay in their homes. Chopper 3 was over an encampment at 40th and Market Streets. Section 8 townhomes now stand here, but Altman Management Company plans to demolish them and build new townhomes. The current residents will receive housing vouchers but say it’s becoming harder to find properties that accept vouchers. Residents and supporters set up the occupation in protest nearly two weeks ago. Late Friday afternoon, a judge ordered them to take it down. “They can take the encampment down, but they can’t shut the people down,” Melvin Hairston said. “Our message is simple, stop the displacement of Black and Brown communities. Stop sweeping through and taking our livelihoods from us.” Residents told Eyewitness News the eviction is set for September.
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
CBS Philly

Prosecutors: Yaphet Norman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Camden Store Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Camden bodega owner during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors say Yaphet Norman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder. He’s accused of killing Luis Morales Tuesday morning at the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden. Norman is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
phl17.com

5 teens wanted for multiple home robberies across Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating five teens who are wanted for home robberies across the city. The incidents happened on July 13th, 2022, in the 2900 block of Gilham Street, 3100 block of Unruh Avenue, and 3200 block of Magee Avenue between 2:30 – 4:00 am.
