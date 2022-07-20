ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin AG sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination

By TODD RICHMOND
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force nearly 20 companies that he alleges contaminated the environment with chemicals known as PFAS to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts.

The lawsuit, filed in Dane County circuit court, names 18 companies as defendants, including 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products LP, and BASF Corporation. The filing alleges the defendants knew or should have known that their products would have a dangerous impact on the public's health and environment.

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages as well as reimbursement for the costs of investigations, cleanup and remediation.

“To this day, the State continues to take necessary actions to protect its natural resources and its residents from harm caused by PFAS contamination,” the lawsuit states. “The State and its taxpayers will need to spend billions of dollars remediating the dangerous PFAS contamination caused by Defendants' wrongful, deceptive and tortious conduct.”

3M communications manager Sean Lynch said in a statement the company acted responsibly and will “vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship." Roberto Nelson, a spokesman for BASF, said the company doesn't believe the lawsuit has merit. Tyco spokeswoman Karen Marie Tognarelli said in a statement that the company is working to clean up PFAS contamination and the lawsuit won't stop it from “doing the right thing and leading on the PFAS clean up.”

PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The chemicals were developed as coatings to protect consumer goods from stains, water and corrosion. Nonstick cookware, carpets, outdoor gear and food packaging are among items that contain the chemicals. They also are an ingredient in firefighting foams.

They're often described as "forever chemicals" because some don’t degrade naturally and are believed to be capable of lingering indefinitely in the environment. Research suggests that they may cause health problems in humans.

PFAS contamination is a widespread problem in Wisconsin. A host of communities, including Marinette, the town of Campbell on French Island, Madison and Wausau have discovered the chemicals in their water.

The state Department of Natural Resources' policy board adopted limits on PFAS in drinking and surface water in February. The board refused to impose limits for groundwater, leaving the chemicals unregulated in wells.

Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit in Marinette County in March against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging their firefighting foam led to PFAS contamination in the area. That lawsuit is still pending.

The new filing comes as Kaul faces what could be a bruising reelection bid this fall. Three Republicans — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and attorney Karen Mueller — are looking to take his job. The GOP primary is Aug. 9 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Tyco's Tognarelli said in her statement that the lawsuit “appears to be about politics and a fast approaching election more than it is about public health or the environment.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. — (AP) — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.
DULUTH, MN
KRMG

Salmonella outbreak across 11 states linked to pet turtles, CDC says

Small turtles have been linked to an 11-state salmonella outbreak, resulting in at least 15 illnesses and five hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday. All 15 cases confirmed to date could be traced to turtles with shells smaller than four inches, the report stated. Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Investigators: Attacker 'did not know who' Zeldin was

A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he'd been drinking that day and didn't know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday. David Jakubonis, 43, made an initial...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Dane County, WI
Business
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
KRMG

Remains of World War II airman from Georgia returning to US for burial in Florida

After 79 years, the remains of a World War II soldier from South Georgia are returning to the U.S. for burial. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, who grew up in Valdosta, will be buried Aug. 1 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Florida, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. The Tallahassee cemetery is the closest military burial ground to Valdosta, according to the newspaper.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KRMG

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
KRMG

2 dead, 1 missing after flash flood in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Two people died and one person is missing after flash flooding hit an area in northern New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Emergency responders found the bodies on Thursday afternoon in a creek, along with a capsized vehicle, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. The flash flooding occurred in the “burn scar” area east of Santa Fe where the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres in recent months, KOAT-TV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRMG

Day two of the 14th Annual Home & Garden Expo Of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of the Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma. The event is taking place at the exchange center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds near 21st and Yale. The event features dozens of vendors selling products for the home, ranging from roofs, flooring and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

WAWONA, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuations and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire, which began Friday afternoon southwest of...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#3m Company#Wisconsin Ag#Tyco Fire Products Lp#Basf Corporation#State
KRMG

Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That is because men are going to work at the shops for the first time.
DISNEY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy