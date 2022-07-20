LoGators entering home stretch of 2022 season

It’s been more of the same as of late for the Champlin Park LoGators baseball squad.

The LoGators have positioned themselves near the top of the Metro Minny League midway through July despite a recent dip in form.

Through June, Champlin Park was 17-6, a similar spot they were at in 2021. But a five-day break to begin July over the holiday weekend halted some of their progress. They’ve gone just 3-3 in July.

“We came out of the break and lost three of four to start,” Champlin Park manager Matt Marek said. “It’s going to be tough to get that one seed in the league. We’re going to have to win out and get some help. We’re not playing our best ball now but we want to be playing our best in August.”

This past week, Champlin Park went 2-2 in their four games scheduled, but only one was a league game. They fell to Blaine 4-1 on Wednesday, July 13.

But despite the middling play in the last two weeks, it’s still been a strong season for the LoGators.

As of July 15, they sit in third in the Metro Minny League at 20-10 overall and 7-4 in league play. Above them is Blaine (21-5, 7-2) and Coon Rapids (7-3, 13-8).

The two standouts of the season at the plate so far have been Sam Riola and Ethan Mocchi. Riola, who has gone hitless in just three games this year, has a slash line of .414/.476/.613 with three home runs, all of which lead the LoGators.

Mocchi leads the team in RBI with 27 and is batting .362.

But it hasn’t been just those two that have done damage this season. Marek said on any given night it could be anyone that lifts the team up, listing it as a reason why they have been successful as they have all year.

In their game on Monday, July 11, the LoGators got seven hits from the bottom three batters in their order on their way to an 8-3 win over the Le Sueur Braves. As a team, Champlin Park is batting .290.

Another player that has impressed as of late is Jack Puder, who had a recent five-game hitting streak to raise his season average to .284.

“He’s (Puder) been playing well,” Marek said. “He’s been in a funk but he broke out of it…but everyone has had their moments throughout the season.”

On the pitching side, the LoGators have had multiple strong arms toe the slab this season. Charlie Hutchinson has started six games with a 2.41 ERA. Jerry Gooley has made five starts with a 3.61 ERA. Both have 44 strikeouts apiece.

Jack Haring has a 0.67 ERA in 26.2 innings, working mostly in relief.

The headlining acts for the LoGators have done their part, but it’s been a true team effort in 2022. They have three league games remaining and nine overall.

“I feel like we have a pretty complete team,” Marek said. “You look at the stats and Sam and Ethan are far and away on the offensive side carrying us but any given day anybody in the lineup can pick us up.”

Their three remaining games against league competition will be July 17 vs Centennial, July 20 vs St. Michael and July 24 vs Anoka.

Postseason play begins Saturday, August 6.