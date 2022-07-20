ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife, son

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMbbs_0gmNWGl000

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife and son last year.

Murdaugh’s attorneys asked for a formal arraignment during a bond hearing Wednesday. Wearing a white button-down shirt and beige pants with his glasses perched atop his head, Murdaugh held up his right hand and entered his not-guilty plea.

Defense attorneys waived a request for bond, noting that he is currently being held on a $7 million bond on allegations that he stole millions of dollars from his clients. Murdaugh’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed to keep evidence in the case secret, citing the amount of media attention the case has garnered, according to The Associated Press.

“The state wants very much for this case to be tried fairly and appropriately in a court of law,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

Murdaugh’s attorneys requested a speedy trial, saying that Murdaugh is innocent and that he wants to shift the focus to the real killer or killers, whom he said remain at large. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in his wife and son’s deaths.

“The evidence in this case is substantial and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh,” Waters said. “There’s forensic evidence as well as other evidence of his guilt of these murders.”

In court, Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, denied that evidence pointed to his client’s guilt.

“He’s wrong, and that’s why a jury will sit in … that jury box,” he said.

A grand jury last week indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife, 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and his son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh called 911 on June 7, 2021, after finding the pair shot several times at their home in Islandton.

Alex Murdaugh previously held a role as a part-time prosecutor for South Carolina’s five-county 14th Judicial Court, where his family members have long served as elected prosecutors. He also worked as a personal injury attorney for his family’s prominent law firm.

The former attorney also faces charges in an alleged insurance fraud scheme in which authorities said he arranged for another man to shoot him, to allow his surviving son to collect a $10 million policy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton have been arrested after fleeing to Mexico. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus was arrested along with two teens, ages 14 and 16 after they fled to Mexico the day after 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell was shot and killed at the Isaac Apartments on July 8.
WCBD Count on 2

3 arrested in connection with July 8 shooting at Nexton apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a female suspect – who had been considered armed and dangerous – and two juveniles were taken into custody after having fled to Mexico. Jennifer Mae […]
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 13-year-old Micah Simmons Jr. from Goose Creek. —- CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
live5news.com

Report: Man arrested after firing gun at 3 people inside N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man fired a gun inside a North Charleston home at three people trying to intervene in an altercation between him and his girlfriend. Jonathon Zachary Figueroa, 24, was charged with three counts of attempted murder. The North Charleston Police Department responded to...
wtoc.com

Former bank CEO, Murdaugh associate indicted on federal fraud charges

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The first federal charges related to the Alex Murdaugh cases came down this week, but Murdaugh is not named in the indictment. Russell Laffitte, former CEO of Palmetto State Bank faces multiple federal fraud charges related to his role managing the bank accounts of Murdaugh’s law clients.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County detention officer's slaying in school parking lot remains a mystery

GOOSE CREEK — No arrests have been made nearly two months after a Berkeley County detention officer was fatally shot at midnight in a school parking lot. Goose Creek police are investigating the shooting that killed John B. Staley III as a homicide, according to Capt. James Brown. Staley was shot multiple times in the face around midnight May 25 in the parking lot of the Mever’s School of Excellence off Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard.
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in Ashley Phosphate crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash in Dorchester County left one person dead and another injured on Saturday morning. It happened on Ashley Phosphate Road near the North Charleston area at 10:28 a.m. A 2011 Honda vehicle was traveling west on Ashley Phosphate...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Personal Injury#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
walterborolive.com

Summer Camp with Colleton County Sheriff’s

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Community Officer. I, Cpl. James Brown the Colleton County Sheriff’s Community Officer, would like to thank you, Mrs Anita Green, for inviting myself along with Cpl. R Davis of the K-9 division, and SRO Cpl. C Cummings to their summer camp at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Officers spoke about the importance of child safety and the role of School Resource Officer within the schools. Special thanks to Cpl. R Davis for the K-9 presentation and for simply taking the time to assist with this community event. Mrs. Green, we cannot thank you enough for allowing the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in your summer camp. We will be looking forward to working with you and your staff in the near future.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Shooting victim ends up at Walgreens on Johns Island, police say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are assisting in a shooting investigation Friday night. Police responded after the victim of a shooting showed up at a Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the Johns Island area. However, police say the shooting actually occurred in the Ravenel/Hollywood area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in South Carolina

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after an alligator attack in Cross. According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, crews responded about 1:30 p.m. to the area of Canal Landing Road for reports of an alligator attack. CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken […]
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Black Tom Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Moncks Corner early Saturday morning. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Rd near Murphy Rd. According to Trooper Ridgeway, a 2016 international box truck […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WJBF

South Carolina Rep. says he’s getting threats over bill to ban assault weapons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawmaker from the Lowcountry said he is received threatening messages after announcing plans to pre-file legislation that would ban assault weapons in South Carolina. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) said during a press conference on Wednesday that the issue of gun violence has become a major problem – that is why he […]
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy