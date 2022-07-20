ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

DNA leads to arrest in West Point cold case

By Jessica Lindsey
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 20 years ago, Nashedra Strong-Clay was robbed, raped and left for dead in her home. On Tuesday, at a press conference inside West Point Police Department announcing the arrest of her alleged assailant, she expressed relief. “I’m so thankful to God because I never thought I’d get to...

cdispatch.com

Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man hospitalized after shooting in Crawford

A Columbus man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man Wednesday in Crawford, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Adam Malone, 44, of Columbus, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Columbus Police Department officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden...
CRAWFORD, MS
WAPT

Police: Untested DNA leads to Mississippi cold case arrest

WEST POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi man arrested in a nearly two-decade old cold case will have an initial court appearance Friday. Frederick Fitzgerald Gandy was arrested Monday in West Point, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Authorities said the 55-year-old man is charged with attempted murder, rape, burglary and attempted armed robbery.
WEST POINT, MS
West Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Starkville, MS
Crime & Safety
West Point, MS
Tennessee State
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Columbus, MS
Starkville, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi woman accused in stabbing, arrested five days later at motel

A Mississippi woman accused of stabbing another person has been taken into custody after officers responded five days later to a trespassing call at a Tupelo hotel. On July 13, officers responded to a stabbing that reportedly occurred at the old Tupelo Milk Plant. The victim was transported to a local hospital emergency room for treatment.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Police Searching For Love Stuff Theft Suspect

The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
Commercial Dispatch

Mistrial declared in murder case after new evidence presented

STARKVILLE — A Starkville man’s murder trial has ended in a mistrial, according to Assistant District Attorney Trina Brooks-Davidson. In 2019 Dustin Nixon was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn Stricklin of Ackerman. Davidson said during testimony earlier this week it became clear that...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala

DOMENTE L RENFROE, 19, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A. LATONYA T RILEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. NICHOLAS R RUSH, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a shooting in Tupelo that left one man injured. And investigators say it started with an illegal dice game. Officers responded to the shooting on Southside Drive just after 12:00 am Thursday. Officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

Update: Stolen truck found

— 10:00 am – Local authorities are searching for a stolen truck. The vehicle is a dark red/maroon 2001 Ford F250 EXL extended cab with a Conserving Wildlife tag. It was reportedly stolen from a dealership in Durant. Anyone with information is asked to call your local sheriff’s department....
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Attala County Shooting Under Investigation

At approximately 10:28 p.m., Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a home on Attala Road 5217, a road that cuts between Attala Road 5226 and 5224 near Ethel. The call that came in stated that a woman had accidentally shot her husband. The man had a...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville woman charged with aggravated assault in Macon

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Macon. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says investigators believe 35-year-old Erica Childress used her vehicle to run over a man thought to be her boyfriend. The incident happened Saturday evening at a residence on...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial in Oktibbeha County ended in a mistrial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Oktibbeha has ended in a mistrial. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. But Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says he had to declare a mistrial. Kitchens said testimony on Tuesday revealed that the State Medical...
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Adams

COLUMBUS — Thomas “Dusty” Adams, 62, died July 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, at First James Creek M.B. Church in Brooksville, with the Rev. Leroy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested after drug bust in Attala County

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after Attala County Deputies found more than 900 grams of marijuana during a drug bust. On Wednesday, July 20, investigators said they recovered 914 grams of marijuana, other controlled substances, firearms and cash in Attala County. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Sale of Narcotics and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ALFORD, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500. JENNIFER DIANE ALVAREZ, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JOSEPH BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERMAN JERMAR...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Commercial Dispatch

Joe Jones Jr.

STARKVILLE — Joe Lee Jones Jr., 73, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zion Franklin Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS

