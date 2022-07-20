ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Go On An Adventure To The Deepest Cave In Idaho 4 Hrs From Twin Falls

By Courtney
 3 days ago
This is a natural attraction that you have to check out for yourself. The Minnetonka Cave is about 4 hours from Twin Falls and you can tell just by looking at photos it is worth the drive. Minnetonka Cave Information. The Minnetonka Cave is above Bear Lake in St....

News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
Flags at Half-staff in Idaho for Firefighting Pilots

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Flags across the state of Idaho have been ordered at half-staff for two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire in Lemhi County. Gov. Brad Little issued the directive for all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff for pilots Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird. The two were flying a CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter Thursday when it went down while supporting firefighting efforts on the Moose Fire on the Salmon-Chalis National Forest near Salmon.
IDAHO STATE
The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
Travel
idaho.gov

Video: How Idaho's alpine lakes got their fish

High alpine lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing opportunities in some beautiful scenery. Alpine lakes can offer a wide variety of trout fish, including cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, grayling, brook trout and even the occasional golden trout. This diversity of fishing options is no accident, and is mainly the result of a long history of fish stocking.
IDAHO STATE
Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
Why Idaho is One of the Worst States for Driving Teens

Growing up there are many milestones that kids can't wait to check off. The first day of kindergarten, turning ten, the first day of middle school, becoming a teenager, first school dance, first crush, starting high school, and of course the day that you get your driver's license. It is a day that most of us remember. It marks the day that you begin to feel like an adult and have some freedom for the first time. Getting behind the wheel and having control, and feeling like you can go anywhere, even if your parents limit you to a certain area. We all looked forward to that day once upon a time, and maybe your children are looking forward to it soon now. Teen drivers can be a scary thing on the road. Some states are known to be safer, while others seem to be scarier for them. What are the best and worst states for teens to be driving in?
IDAHO STATE
This Idaho Museum Will Entertain and Inspire Dreams

I kept seeing the signs and kept telling myself I would get there. I had been living in Idaho for not quite a year and I kept driving by a billboard for something called the Warhawk Air Museum. I had to burn off some vacation time one overcast week in December and I decided on a series of day trips. It was a weekday. I drove to Nampa. I wasn’t sure what to expect. After paying my 10-dollar admission I walked into a wonderland.
IDAHO STATE
7 Strange Side Effects from the Heat in the Magic Valley

I’ve had crippling lower back pain for about a week now, so I finally went to a doctor and he told me it could be a side effect of the heat. I don’t drink water and with the blistering heat, I could be extra dehydrated, causing my back muscles to spasm and lock up. That made me wonder about other strange things we might be experiencing due to the heat in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

