Rising Tide Car Wash’s new Coral Springs outpost has made history as the first ever business staffed entirely by neurodivergent employees. Founded by father and son duo John and Tom D’Eri with the mission of bringing adults on the autism spectrum into the workplace, Rising Tide is now one of the largest employers of autistic individuals in the country. Their three locations across Broward County employ more than 100 people with autism, but the vast enterprise began much smaller, with John’s son and Tom’s brother, Andrew.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO