Woodbridge, VA

Man critically injured in Woodbridge shooting

Inside Nova
 3 days ago

A 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Monday night shooting at the Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge. Police were called to the 14300 block of Jeffries Road about 11 p.m. and provided first aid to...

