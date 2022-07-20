Man critically injured in Woodbridge shooting

Three men were arrested July 14 and have been charged with stealing as many as 35,000 laptops belonging to Fairfax County Public Schools, according to a police report. Detectives from the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Fadi Atiyeh, 36, of Centreville, Franque Minor II, 35, of Maryland, and Mario Jones Jr., 21, of Woodbridge, months after a tip notified police about several thousand school laptops being “illegally reallocated” in a warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road in Springfield, where they were intended to be auctioned, the police report said.
