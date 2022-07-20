ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Max Strus Says Miami Heat Are Confident In Current Roster

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Kevin Durant or not, Heat feel they can still compete for a championship

Earlier this season, it was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo saying he was comfortable with "running it back" with the current roster.

On Tuesday, it was guard Max Strus' turn to emphasize the Heat's confidence in the makeup of the roster. While the Heat are continuing their pursuit of free agents, Strus said the players are focused on what they have.

"We’re bringing back a good majority of the people we had on our team, so I think people get used to selling us short,” Strus said at an appearance at the Heat's Youth Camp at FTX Arena. “We hear that every summer. And we use it as momentum. So I’m excited for this group and to get it together with the guys in training camp and see what we have."

The Heat have shown interest in acquiring Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. They have made offers for both only to have their packages deemed unsuitable. Heat team president Pat Riley and general manager Andy Elisburg have continued to improve the deals, but the team is content on the group that came win victory from the NBA Finals last season.

"I think returning these guys and what we got back, I think we’ll be alright," Strus said.

