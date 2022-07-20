ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Food Prices and Security Hit by ‘Heatflation’ as Summer Heat Wave Ravages Crops Worldwide

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szj6R_0gmNPjPQ00
Photodjo / iStock.com

Record-breaking heat waves across the globe are destroying crops, pushing up food prices and putting the food systems of many nations at risk.

Summer Savings: These Classic Tips Keep Your Home Cooler for Free in Summer Months

Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

In Europe, water and heat stress has pushed down crop yields, and in June, the already negative forecast released by the Publications Office of the EU was slightly reduced for the third consecutive month, reported Food Ingredients First. Increases in grain prices are largely attributed to trade disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Fertilizer shortages and weak harvests have contributed to rising prices, as well.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“Just three crops — wheat, maize and rice — make up nearly half of the world’s food supply. All are vulnerable to extreme weather conditions like drought and heat. Without some help, many of our most beloved foods will not be able to withstand climate change, which is already leading to crop failures, rising food prices and surges in hunger and malnutrition worldwide,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of Crop Trust.

Make Your Money Work for You

The June consumer price indexes (CPI) in the U.S. increased 9.1% over the last 12 months, with food being among the top contributors to inflation. The food index increased 1% percent in June following a 1.2% increase in May. Inflation has been climbing at its highest rate in 40 years, and lower crop yields caused by summer heat waves can have a big impact on your grocery bill.

According to a report by researchers at the European Central Bank last year, unusual temperatures can drive inflation. After looking at seasonal temperatures and price indicators in 48 countries, researchers found that hot summers had “by far the largest and longest-lasting impact” on food prices, reported Grist.

Food Insecurity Rises Due to Inflation: 5 Ways To Help Local Food Pantries and Those in Need

Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

“We all know our grocery bills are going up,” Bob Keefe, the author of the book Climatenomics, explained to Grist. “Part of the reason is that when you lose crops to storms or drought or flooding, prices are going to go up.”

More From GOBankingRates

  • SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0gmNPjPQ00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0gmNPjPQ00

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Security#Food Shortages#Food Pantries#Food Systems#Business Economics#Summer Savings#The Publications Office#Eu#Food Ingredients First#Citi Priority Account#Crop Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income households. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees it, SNAP is administered at the state level. Each state also has its own SNAP deposit schedule. SNAP Benefits: How...
DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
173K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy