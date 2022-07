The Tri Cities region’s largest county, Sullivan, while not in the high level of spread for COVID19 has seen its case rate jump by more than 30 percent in the past seven days. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control, who also reports just over 57 percent of the more than 102 thousand people in the county have been fully vaccinated. More than 67 percent of children five years old have had at least one dose of the vaccine. And just over 85 percent of those 65 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO