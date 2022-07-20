ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 of the best dresses from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Christina Montoya Fiedler
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has incredible savings on top-rated brands like Rag and Bone, Free People, Madewell and more. Tahari ASL/Llikely/Rag and Bone/Reviewed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re still a few months away from the holidays, but it’s almost as if they’ve come early. That’s right, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is officially live , with hundreds of deeply discounted items in every category – including dresses. With incredible savings on top-rated brands like Rag and Bone , Free People , Madewell and more, you’ll want to jump on these discounted beauties before they sell out. As always, shipping is free and so are returns.

If you use your Nordstrom credit card , you might be eligible for even more discounts and freebies: these include a $40 bonus you can use on a future purchase, two reward points earned per dollar that you spend at Nordstrom, Nordy Club benefits and more. Just make sure you fill your cart soon—the sale ends July 31, and the most popular styles are going fast.

From maxis and minis to wraps and halters, we’ve gathered 13 of the best dresses at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale to fit a variety of styles and sizes. We’re talking high quality items for a fraction of the cost.

BP Preppy Woven Mini Dress for $31.99 (save $13.01)

Madewell Sutton Smocked Cotton Blend Dress for $84.99 (save $43.01)

Maggy London Abstract Print Long Sleeve Chiffon Shirt Dress for $188.99 (save $59.01)

Chelsea 28 Ruffle Neck Abstract Animal Print Tiered Chiffon Midi Dress for $78.90 (save $40.10)

Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress for $149.99 (save $78.01)

Vince Pleated Satin Dress for $243.99 (save $151.01)

Paige Lyndie Floral Split Neck Dress for $179.99 (save $89.01)

Open Edit Satin Slip Dress for $49.90 (save $29.10)

Dress the Population McKenna Cowl Back Midi Cocktail Dress for $124.99 (save $63.01 )

Rag and Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress for $244.99 (save $130.01)

Likely Prima Mermaid Dress for $179.99 (save $88.01)

Free People Halter Neck Sundress for $95.99 (save $52.01)

Club Monaco Twist Front Dress for $99.99 (save $59.51)

Tahari ASL Cap Sleeve Side Tie Sheath Dress for $79.99 (save $49.01)

1. A ‘90s-inspired minidress

This minidress is budget-friendly. B.P./Reviewed

Dress the ‘ 90s inspired BP Preppy Woven Mini Dress up or down and pair it with some chunky sandals or sleek boots for the perfect look.

$31.99 at Nordstrom ( S ave $13.01)

2. A breezy cottagecore number

This Madewell number perfectly fits the cottagecore trend. Madewel/Reviewed

This breezy Sutton Smocked cotton-blend dress from Madewell perfectly fits the cottagecore trend: it features puffed sleeves and a sweet, white floral print that pops against a black background. The smocked bodice adds flare for effortless style.

$84.99 at Nordstrom (Save $43.01)

3. This eye-catching abstract piece

Save $59 on this abstract print shirt dress from Maggy London. Maggie London/Reviewed

Go bold with this abstract print shirt dress from Maggy London. The eye-catching hues are offset by a waist cinching belt that ties the look together.

$188.99 at Nordstrom (Save $59.01)

4. Go soft with this romantic dress

A romantic dress is a must for the summer. This one is $40 off. Chelsea 28/Reviewed

Romantic ruffles are paired with a muted animal print for this soft look from Chelsea 28. With a tiered shape, the dress is just luxe enough to take you from day to night.

$78.90 at Nordstrom (Save $40.10)

5. Or go for a a polished look

Save $78 on the perfect summer staple during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Rails/Reviewed

A smocked, square-neck bodice is paired with a ruffled poplin skirt for a look that’s simply polished. The breezy material makes it the perfect staple for warm summer days. Add a shawl or cardigan to take you into fall.

$149.99 at Nordstrom (Save $78.01)

6. Easy accessorizing with this satin piece

You can save $151 on this satin number during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Vince/Reviewed

A figure- flattering drawstring waist adds dimension to this pleated , satin dress. The deep V neckline is perfect for accessorizing with your favorite necklace.

$243.99 at Nordstrom (Save $151.01)

7. A flowy pick for date night

Go with a romantic choice for date night. Paige/Reviewed

Sheer short sleeves and a tiered , flowy skirt make this dress from Paige a romantic choice for date night and beyond. A matching belt cinches at the waist and the floral pattern adds dimension.

$179.99 at Nordstrom (Save $89.01)

8. A slip dress that’s all the trend right now

This chartreuse satin slip dress is a must for your wardrobe. Open Edit/Reviewed

This chartreuse satin slip dress is definitely a show-stopper. It features a slightly rounded neckline, spaghetti straps, and side slit. At this price point, it’s a must for your wardrobe.

$49.90 at Nordstrom (Save $29.10)

9. A dramatic cocktail dress

This dress comes in a beautiful blush hue. Dress the Population/Reviewed

A draped cowl back and high side slit give this otherwise neutral dress the drama it needs. It hugs your curves in all the right places and comes in a beautiful blush hue.

$124.99 at Nordstrom (Save $63.01)

10. A comfort staple with this polo dress

Go trendy at a discount with polo dresses. Rag and Bone/Reviewed

Polo dresses are the ultimate comfort staple and this ribbed cotton blend version from Rag and Bone is no exception. Match it with a pair of sneakers for an eye-catching sporty look.

$244.99 at Nordstrom (Save $130.01)

11. A different take on the little black dress

Take on the night with Likely’s take on the little black dress. Likely/Reviewed

The mermaid style hemline adds dimension and movement to Likely’s take on the little black dress. It’s the perfect choice for your next night out.

$179.99 at Nordstrom (Save $88.01)

12. The ultimate sundress

Dainty floral print makes this the ultimate summer sundress. Free People/Reviewed

A flattering neckline combines with dainty floral print to make the ultimate summer sundress. Braided straps round out the soft, stylish design.

$95.99 at Nordstrom (Save $52.01)

13. The red version of your little black dress

Save $49 on the red version of your little black dress. Tahari ASL/Reviewed

You have your little black dress — now try on a little red one for size. This sheath dress from Tahari ASL comes in a bold red with a pretty side tie , perfect for both parties and work meetings .

$79.99 at Nordstrom (Save $49.01)

