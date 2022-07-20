ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango, NY

Lineup for Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Announced

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of performers for the 2022 Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has...

Syracuse.com

New York State Fair adds 2 more shows to free concert lineup

The Great New York State Fair is adding two more shows its 2022 concert lineup. Dire Straits Legacy will close out this year’s NYS Fair with a 6 p.m. performance on the Chevy Park stage Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day). DSL, who were originally scheduled to perform in 2021 but canceled due to travel restrictions, features members of the band Dire Straits, best known for ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits like “Money for Nothing,” “Romeo & Juliet,” and “Walk of Life.”
MUSIC
Travel Maven

This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Chenango, NY
mynbc5.com

Watch out for wild 'poison' parsnip when hiking and mowing

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — Wild parsnip, also known as poison parsnip, is a very common plant throughout Vermont and New York. It mainly grows along roadsides and wooded trails, but it can also grow in your yard. While parsnip can be a delicious ingredient in your cooking, but you don't...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Big Frog 104

Fallen CNY Fire Fighter Remembered For His Drive & Dedication

Unfortunately, Travis is no longer with us. But his commitment to protecting his community will never be forgotten. He dedicated 20-years of his life volunteering for local fire departments. Travis served for Brookfield, North Brookfield, and most recently Leonardsville. Nothing ever stopped Travis from attending a call. He loved his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newyorkupstate.com

Podunk, USA exists in Upstate NY— blink and you’ll miss it

“A hypothetical small town regarded as typically dull or insignificant.”. That’s the definition Google assigns to the word “Podunk.” For many it’s a mythical place filled with country bumpkins and nothing to do. As it turns out, Podunk actually exists and it’s right in Upstate New...
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

There’s an Underground Waterfall In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you used to go on adventures with your friends? You might have imagined you were fighting monsters or looking for secret treasure that was buried away somewhere. That adventure spirit never really leaves you. It's always cool when you discover that there are...
TRAVEL
Person
Bob Malone
Person
John Gorka
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
Romesentinel.com

New York State Men’s Amateur Championship field set

Sectional qualifying has determined who advanced to the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, Aug. 9-11, as well as the 80th state Boys’ 18U Junior Amateur Championship at Soaring Eagles Golf Course at Mark Twain State Park in Horseheads, July 26-27.
HORSEHEADS, NY
VTDigger

Vermont’s new MagicStone launches with a breakthrough cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct light, smokeless instrument bringing an entirely new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company and Vermont Soapstone. Developed and patented by CEO Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is a completely unique approach to using cannabis, in both design and experience. Each Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe – no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
VERMONT STATE
PIX11

Shark’s body washes up on Long Island beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, was washed back into the ocean before police could secure the body.
QUOGUE, NY
wbgo.org

NY State Preparing For Potential Fall COVID Surge

New York State is preparing for another possible coronavirus surge in the fall when school returns. Data shows a slow rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations throughout New York. It’s no where near levels seen this past winter, but Governor Kathy Hochul is preparing in case there is a fall surge by stockpiling 20 million at home COVID tests and sending another three million to schools. The public transportation mask mandate will remain in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Attacked

On July 21, 2022, New York Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin was under attack as a man jumped on stage and grabbed him. During the rally speech in Fairport, a man jumped on stage in an attempt to attack Congressman Zeldin. Congressman Zeldin consequently grabbed the man's wrist to stop him,...
FAIRPORT, NY
Society
WNYT

Mental Health Association in New York State is hiring

The Mental Health Association in New York State is hiring. They are looking to hire three mental health first aid trainers. They are offering a $52,000 salary, plus benefits. Two of the three positions are for people who would work with young people.
JOBS
Syracuse.com

NY’s new gun law returns fire at Supreme Court; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 87; Low: 67. Partly cloudy, thunderstorm possible. See 5-day forecast. CENTRAL NEW YORKERS FIND WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT: Devon Coxson and his five year old son Devon jr., head out out in kayak on Green Lakes State Park on Wednesday. Central New Yorkers did what they could to stay cool — it was the hottest day in CNY so far this summer, with the temperature hitting 95 degrees in late afternoon. (More photos). (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Fugitive wanted in more than one state arrested in NY

A Vermont fugitive wanted in more than one state is arrested in New York. Todd Slade, 48, was found on County Route 18 in the town of Hampton, Washington County on Friday. Slade is facing several charges in Vermont and Colorado. This includes an assault related charge and a violation of abuse order.
HAMPTON, NY

