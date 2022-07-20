ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Go On An Adventure To The Deepest Cave In Idaho 4 Hrs From Twin Falls

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a natural attraction that you have to check out for yourself. The Minnetonka Cave is about 4 hours from Twin Falls and you can tell just by looking at photos it is worth the drive. Minnetonka Cave Information. The Minnetonka Cave is above Bear Lake in St....

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Likely Again Among Top U.S. Drownings List By Year’s End

It's a sad reality that Idaho has been among national leaders in drownings for the past couple of years. The state's unpredictable weather, rugged outdoors, and large number of reservoirs may all factor into these unfortunate statistics. In 2021, Idaho rivaled states such as Florida and California in accidental drowning...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Flags at Half-staff in Idaho for Firefighting Pilots

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Flags across the state of Idaho have been ordered at half-staff for two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire in Lemhi County. Gov. Brad Little issued the directive for all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff for pilots Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird. The two were flying a CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter Thursday when it went down while supporting firefighting efforts on the Moose Fire on the Salmon-Chalis National Forest near Salmon.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#National Parks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Adventure#The Cave#Labor Day#The Minnetonka Cave
idaho.gov

Video: How Idaho's alpine lakes got their fish

High alpine lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing opportunities in some beautiful scenery. Alpine lakes can offer a wide variety of trout fish, including cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, grayling, brook trout and even the occasional golden trout. This diversity of fishing options is no accident, and is mainly the result of a long history of fish stocking.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Twin Falls, Idaho

Located just two hours from Boise, Twin Falls is a must on any Idaho road trip itinerary. Bordered by the impossibly beautiful Snake River Canyon and set just miles from Shoshone Falls (aka the “Niagara of the West”), it’s easy to see why Twin Falls is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

This Idaho Museum Will Entertain and Inspire Dreams

I kept seeing the signs and kept telling myself I would get there. I had been living in Idaho for not quite a year and I kept driving by a billboard for something called the Warhawk Air Museum. I had to burn off some vacation time one overcast week in December and I decided on a series of day trips. It was a weekday. I drove to Nampa. I wasn’t sure what to expect. After paying my 10-dollar admission I walked into a wonderland.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

7 Strange Side Effects from the Heat in the Magic Valley

I’ve had crippling lower back pain for about a week now, so I finally went to a doctor and he told me it could be a side effect of the heat. I don’t drink water and with the blistering heat, I could be extra dehydrated, causing my back muscles to spasm and lock up. That made me wonder about other strange things we might be experiencing due to the heat in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy