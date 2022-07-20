ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Go On An Adventure To The Deepest Cave In Idaho 4 Hrs From Twin Falls

By Courtney
 3 days ago
This is a natural attraction that you have to check out for yourself. The Minnetonka Cave is about 4 hours from Twin Falls and you can tell just by looking at photos it is worth the drive. Minnetonka Cave Information. The Minnetonka Cave is above Bear Lake in St....

