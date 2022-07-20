ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Recruiting: Tide lands in top three for 2023 WR Aidan Mizell

 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama recently gained two commitments from wide receivers, and now there’s a chance to earn another. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has done a phenomenal job recruiting. Aidan Mizell, a 2023 wide receiver prospect, released his top three schools on Twitter.

Along with listing his top three schools, Mizell also announced that he would make his commitment official on July 29. When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett about his top three schools, here is what Mizell said about Alabama:

“Bama has the greatest coach of all time and produces talent every year,” Mizell said. “When talking to the players at Bama they have one goal, and it’s to make it to the league. That’s why I love Bama.”

Last season, he hauled in 47 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Mizell also runs for his school’s track team. His mother, Ebony, was an All-American sprinter at Florida. The Florida native certainly possesses the raw speed and athleticism to make an early contribution at the next level.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 148 30 16

Rivals 4 82 15 16

ESPN 4 213 45 29

On3 Recruiting 4 44 10 5

247 Composite 4 91 19 14

Vitals

Hometown Orlando, Florida

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-2

Weight 180

Class 2023

Top schools list

  • Alabama

