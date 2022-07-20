Stray is going down well with cats, but not dogs

It turns out cats love watching their owners play Stray, but we can't say the same for dogs.

Stray launched just yesterday on PC and PlayStation consoles, and it's already been a smash-hit success, releasing to well over 60,000 concurrent players on PC alone. It's not just humans who've been loving Stray through - real-life cats have been getting stuck into the new adventure game, as demonstrated by the antics below.

See more

From a transfixed cat to an utterly mind-blown one, we present the evidence below. When the playable protagonist seemingly exits under the camera thanks to some clever controller work from the player, the real-life cat thinks it's exited the screen proper and come into the real world—sort of like that one Simpson's Treehouse of Horror episode.

See more

It's all fun and games for the cat viewers, but canine companions aren't too pleased by Stray. The one seen just below tried pawing through the TV to get at the cats on screen, much to the chagrin of their owners. The Twitter user is probably right, though - they might have to wait for the dog to take a long nap before playing Stray again.

See more

It turns out Stray is an absorbing adventure for both pets and their owners. In our glowing Stray review , we awarded the new game four out of five stars, calling it a phenomenal, if compact, feline adventure." Alternatively, you can read up on our Stray safe code guide if you're already deep into the new game and want to see everything it offers.

Check out our special Stray interview to find out how the devs behind the new adventure game made their feline protagonist so damn believable.

