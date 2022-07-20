ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Stray is going down well with cats, but not dogs

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

It turns out cats love watching their owners play Stray, but we can't say the same for dogs.

Stray launched just yesterday on PC and PlayStation consoles, and it's already been a smash-hit success, releasing to well over 60,000 concurrent players on PC alone. It's not just humans who've been loving Stray through - real-life cats have been getting stuck into the new adventure game, as demonstrated by the antics below.

See more

From a transfixed cat to an utterly mind-blown one, we present the evidence below. When the playable protagonist seemingly exits under the camera thanks to some clever controller work from the player, the real-life cat thinks it's exited the screen proper and come into the real world—sort of like that one Simpson's Treehouse of Horror episode.

See more

It's all fun and games for the cat viewers, but canine companions aren't too pleased by Stray. The one seen just below tried pawing through the TV to get at the cats on screen, much to the chagrin of their owners. The Twitter user is probably right, though - they might have to wait for the dog to take a long nap before playing Stray again.

See more

It turns out Stray is an absorbing adventure for both pets and their owners. In our glowing Stray review , we awarded the new game four out of five stars, calling it a phenomenal, if compact, feline adventure." Alternatively, you can read up on our Stray safe code guide if you're already deep into the new game and want to see everything it offers.

Check out our special Stray interview to find out how the devs behind the new adventure game made their feline protagonist so damn believable.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
SCITUATE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Indie Games#Cinema#Treehouse Of Horror
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
In Touch Weekly

The Family Chantel’s Nicole Jimeno Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before and After Photos

Making changes! The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is all about cosmetic improvements. While Pedro Jimeno’s little sister is currently detailing her road to the Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant, she’s been open about her experiences going under the knife. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Nicole Jimeno’s plastic surgery transformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Dog behavior: Why your dog is eating grass and what to do about it

Understanding our pets’ behavior can be a little difficult, from licking their paws to their adorable “puppy dog eyes” or acting strange after grooming, our furry friends are sometimes doing things we can’t explain, including eating grass. And if you ever wondered the reason behind this behavior, we...
PETS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy