ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas corrections system grapples with 22.6% vacancy rate among uniformed prison staff

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FE9MF_0gmNKVbp00
The Kansas Department of Corrections says the vacancy rate for uniformed officers at Lansing Correctional Facility was 27.8%, a shortage of 88 personnel. The prison was site of a violent inmate disturbance Friday in the maximum-security unit. (Kansas Relector screen capture from Google Maps street view)

TOPEKA — Operations at the Lansing Correctional Facility were expected Wednesday to return to normal following lockdown of inmates and deployment of a tactical team and officers from other prisons to quell a melee in the maximum-security unit, state officials said.

Violence erupted among inmates Friday night in Lansing’s A Unit and prisoners assaulted corrections officers responding to the disturbance. One inmate was hospitalized with a stab wound and several corrections officers were injured, the union representing officers said.

David Thompson, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections, said Tuesday the state prison in Leavenworth County had resumed normal operations in all but maximum-security units. He said an internal inquiry into the fighting, described as a riot by union representatives, would be conducted.

“An investigation into the actions of those involved began right away and is ongoing,” Thompson said.

Nate Pickett, in a statement on behalf of the Kansas Organization of State Employees and the American Federation of Teachers-Kansas, said the Lansing prison had endured multiple attacks among inmates and against corrections staff, a recent inmate death under investigation as well as persisent and substantial understaffing. Lansing is operating without benefit of one-fourth its authorized uniformed staff.

He said labor organizations had worked to convince the Department of Corrections and others in state government to address workforce and compensation issues at Lansing and other prison facilities. The employee shortfall has existed for years in Kansas and resulted in reliance by the Department of Corrections on mandatory employee overtime as well as inmate lockdowns at the larger prison facilities.

“KDOC management continues to use the same formula while expecting different results,” Pickett said. “What is it going to take for KDOC to take staffing and safety seriously?”

The state Department of Corrections said the latest staffing report Monday indicated 22.6% or 416 of 1,840 uniformed jobs in nine state prisons were vacant. At no point in 2022 has the shortfall among uniformed officers at the Kansas prisons fallen below 400. That corresponded to previous disclosures showing the agency had 466 vacancies in January and 405 vacancies in October 2021.

In terms of the Lansing prison, state officials said, 27.8% or 88 of 316 uniformed officer positions were not filled.

In the latest tally of uniformed vacancies in Kansas prison facilities, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka had the most profound shortage with a vacancy rate of 38.2%. Of 157 uniformed slots at the juvenile facility, 60 had no takers.

Vacancy figures for other Department of Corrections facilities: El Dorado, 31.8% or 114 of 358; Ellsworth, 29.8% or 48 of 161; Norton, 27.6% or 53 of 192; Larned, 24.2% or 32 of 132; Hutchinson, 17.1% or 62 of 361; Winfield, 8.2% or 11 of 134; and Topeka (women inmates only), 4.3 or 8 of 186.

Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the corrections department, has briefed members of the Kansas Legislature on employee shortages by noting other states were experiencing similar staffing problems at prison facilities. He said “we’re not alone” and indicated the COVID-19 pandemic brought additional challenges to hiring personnel needed for an inmate population of about 8,500.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official violated the state’s open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate, the state Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The decision directed a trial court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the software change in the state’s voter registration system so that it can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots. Voters receive provisional ballots if they don’t appear to be registered, fail to present required identification or try to vote at the...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Why is a Kansas constitutional amendment needed?

Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Lansing, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
City
Ellsworth, KS
KSNT News

Kansas cattleman indicted for financial crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment charging a Kansas cattleman with multiple alleged financial crimes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, KS was indicted on one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Corrections Facility#Prison#Operations
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAKE TV

CDC: People in 41 Kansas counties should be wearing masks indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
KSNT News

Man receives 17 years in prison for death of Topeka motorcyclist in 2020

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced by the Shawnee District Court on Thursday in connection to the death of a motorcyclist in 2020. Tommy L. Sherill Sr., 53, was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 in relation to the death of Dylan J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka, at the Philip Billard Municipal Airport on June 30, 2020. Criminal charges were filed on July 28, 2020 by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office which included:
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge denies state’s request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit

Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. With no internet access, disabled and lacking transportation, she ultimately paid $10 to a relative to drive her to a DSS office.
MISSOURI STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty after embezzling payroll funds

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty after embezzling payroll funds and their health insurance subsidies. The Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit opened an investigation that discovered evidence of embezzlement of payroll money and state health insurance subsidies intended for employees.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy