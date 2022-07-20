Tory leadership: Mordaunt out as Sunak and Truss in run-off to be next PM

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson’s natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain’s economy. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister — but he faces fierce opposition from Johnson and his allies, who consider him a turncoat. Either Sunak or Liz Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary, will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s new prime minister. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO