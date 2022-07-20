ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory leadership: Mordaunt out as Sunak and Truss in run-off to be next PM

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak will face Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister, after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated in the latest Tory leadership ballot. Ms Truss overturned Ms Mordaunt's narrow lead in the final vote among Tory MPs, securing a place in the run-off by 113 votes to...

The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) -Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson’s natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain’s economy. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister — but he faces fierce opposition from Johnson and his allies, who consider him a turncoat. Either Sunak or Liz Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary, will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s new prime minister. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss vows to extend the Rwanda migrant scheme to more countries and boost border staff by 20% if she wins the keys to No10

Liz Truss has said she will extend the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme, in a move to firm up support among Tory party voters in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. The Foreign Secretary, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, suggested that as Prime Minister she would extend the Rwanda policy, despite it currently being in legal limbo.
WORLD
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Scottish independence referendum calls at final PMQs

Boris Johnson faced a barrage of calls from the SNP for a second Scottish independence referendum at his final Prime Minister’s Questions.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, meanwhile, claimed the people of Scotland will remember Mr Johnson’s premiership as “shameful” and “disgraceful”.The calls for a second referendum come as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched a series of papers aimed at making a fresh case for the nation to leave the UK.John McNally (Falkirk) told the House: “Since 2014, the Tory party have had more prime ministers than we have had referendums.”He asked: “Does the Prime Minister believe in our...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tosses grenade during visit to Ukrainian troops training in UK

Boris Johnson tossed a grenade during a military exercise for Ukrainian troops training in the UK.The prime minister met 400 Ukrainian soldiers that will receive training in Yorkshire, before returning to fight in the war against Russia.In the video filmed by his own press team, Johnson, dressed in camoflage, joins soldiers running a practice drill. "I am absolutely convinced that you can win, and you will win", he told the Ukrainian fighters.This comes as the Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Johnson's foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak vying to replace him. Read More Boris Johnson has left Tories in ‘deep s***’, former donor warnsTruss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Race to replace Boris Johnson down to final 3 contenders

LONDON (AP) — The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister entered an unpredictable endgame Tuesday as three candidates for Conservative Party leader were left battling for the two spots in a run-off vote. Kemi Badenoch, a previously little-known lawmaker who has become a rising star of the party’s right wing, was eliminated from the contest after receiving the fewest votes from Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting. After the latest vote knocked Badenoch out, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak led the shrinking field of candidates and had all but secured his place in the final pair. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who were neck and neck behind him, will now scramble to woo Badenoch’s supporters before a final elimination vote on Wednesday. All are running to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader this month after snowballing ethics scandals sparked mass resignations in his government.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I yelped and the chilled white wine was popped open when I got through to the final two': Liz Truss says her daughters, 16 and 13, are managing her social media campaign and she's skipping the family holiday to Disneyland Florida so she can win Tory race

Liz Truss has revealed her two teenage daughters are managing her social media campaign and she's skipping the family holiday to Disney World in Florida 'so she can focus on winning' the Tory leadership race. The Foreign Secretary surged into the final run-off against Rishi Sunak in the race to...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Boris Johnson's 'leavers photo' features a very unhappy looking Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson and his cabinet ministers posed for a photo today after the PM resigned from office. In what has been deemed a "leavers photo" by political commentators, the members of the cabinet grinned in the garden of 10 Downing Street, amid the backdrop of a tense leadership contest to replace the disgraced PM, and ahead of the summer recess in which politicians go on their holidays.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Starmer privately asked whether he should resign from Corbyn’s top team, Streeting says

Wes Streeting has revealed Keir Starmer privately asked him whether he should quit Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet team over “challenges” the party faced, including antisemitism.The comments from the shadow health secretary — a critic of Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the party — came as he defended the Labour leader for remaining in his predecessor’s top team.Sir Keir was appointed shadow Brexit secretary after Mr Corbyn overwhelmingly defeated a leadership challenge in 2016 and remained in the top team until April 2020 when he was elected as leader.Since then, Sir Keir has repeatedly clashed with the left and suspended the whip...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former top Labour MP in bid to return to the Commons

Former Labour MP Heidi Alexander is bidding to return to the Commons, after she was selected as the party’s candidate for the South Swindon constituency.To return as an MP, the former shadow cabinet member would need to defeat Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, who has held the seat since 2010 and currently has a majority of around 6,600 votes.Ms Alexander left her seat of Lewisham East in 2018 to become Sadiq Khan’s deputy mayor for transport.Being selected as Labour’s Candidate for South Swindon means the world to me - thank you @LabSouthSwindon. Am determined to build a winning team here and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Now is not the time for business-as-usual': Liz Truss calls for tax cuts and stresses she is 'not taking anything for granted' as front-runner in race to Number 10

Liz Truss said the UK is facing its biggest economic crisis in a generation and that now is the time for 'bold action' and not for 'business-as-usual'. The Tory leadership contender has repeatedly said she will introduce swift tax cuts and reverse the national insurance increase if she is made leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Pointless human bollard’: Boris Johnson signs off by hurling insults at Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has signed off in his last Commons appearance as prime minister by hurling insults at Keir Starmer, branding him a “pointless human bollard”.Speaking from the famous despatch box for the final time, he also called the Labour leader “Captain Hindsight” and boasted his successor would “wipe the floor” with him “like some household detergent”.Sir Keir exploited Tory divisions by highlighting how the leadership candidates had “trashed every part” of Mr Johnson’s record, including on tax and public services.He said Liz Truss, the new favourite to take over at No 10, had hit out at former chancellor Rishi...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s highs and lows as prime minister

Boris Johnson will step down as prime minister once his successor as Tory party leader is chosen.Since winning a landslide 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election - the biggest Conservative victory since Margaret Thatcher’s in 1987 - Mr Johnson’s premiership has fallen to the point where he was forced out by members of his own party.From “getting Brexit done” to the numerous scandals that engulfed the Tories under his leadership, here are Mr Johnson’s best and worst moments as prime minister.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says evidence suggests Tories would lose next election under Truss

Rishi Sunak has claimed the current evidence suggests the Conservatives would suffer a defeat at the next general election under Liz Truss’s leadership.The former chancellor, one of the two remaining candidates vying for the top job in No 10, also warned that going on a “huge borrowing spree” would only “make the situation worse” when it comes to inflation.Meanwhile, he revealed that “one of the first” things he plans to do if he is made prime minister is to appoint an independent ethics adviser.He told Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC: “If you look at all the polling evidence...
BUSINESS
Indy100

The most baffling tweets from Penny Mordaunt's campaign

Penny Mordaunt has today been knocked out of the Tory leadership contest, after making it to the final three candidates. She got the support of 105 MPs, but Liz Truss got 113 votes and Rishi Sunak got 137 so the latter two will now go head to head and face the wider membership of the Conservative party. The results of that final vote are expected in early September and then we will have a new PM.
ELECTIONS

