I am writing today because recently there was an event at John Linnehan’s Constitution Hall that produced slanderous, untrue statements against me and other educators in our school district. I have been a teacher at Ellsworth High School for several years. As part of my teaching duties, I am the faculty advisor to the GSDA (Gender/Sexuality Diversity Alliance). The group has been highlighted in the local media over recent months because of its activities to promote equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

2 DAYS AGO