ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'All options are on the table' in ACC's attempt to close widening revenue gap

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dQPJ_0gmNJlom00

CHARLOTTE – During his remarks to open the ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday at The Westin Charlotte, conference commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the widening revenue gap between the ACC and the leagues that have taken the lead on conference realignment.

The Big Ten and SEC have each made recent moves to expand to 16 football members, and their television contracts are growing along with it. While ACC schools reportedly received an average revenue share of $36.1 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Big Ten, which has added Southern Cal and UCLA, is reportedly eyeing a new media rights deal that could be worth $1 billion annually while the SEC, which is adding Texas and Oklahoma in the near future, also has revenue projections that would put payouts for their schools at roughly $50 million more on average than what ACC members receive.

The ACC’s current media rights deal with ESPN doesn’t expire until 2036. Yet Phillips said closing that revenue gap has been his primary focus over the last 15 months, adding “all options are on the table” in trying to find new ways to generate revenue for the league.

“We want to get distribution done, but we have some other things coming forward relative to what we’re going to do in partnership with some revenue consultants. Really excited to release that maybe by the end of the month,” Phillips said. “We’re looking at our TV contract, and we’re engaging almost daily with our partners at ESPN.

“I openly talk about ESPN because we are 50-50 partners on our network. They’re motivated, we’re motivated, and we’ve come together to have some discussions about what would be the next iteration for the ACC. It doesn’t mean we’re going to make a move. It’s doesn’t mean we’re not going to make a move.”

While the Big Ten and SEC continue to grow, Phillips said he doesn’t view the ACC following suit and expanding as a requirement to shrinking the revenue deficit.

“I think you have to look creatively, and we’ve been doing that over the last year. We’ll continue to do that,” he said. “All neighborhoods need to be healthy. It’s not good for college athletics if we’re not. We understand where those two leagues are. No one’s ignoring that, and we’re all trying to find ways to close that gap.”

Asked later if the conference more revenue could go to some of its bigger football brands as part of the distribution of funds in the future, Phillips didn’t rule it out. Clemson, which has won six of the last seven ACC championships and been the conference’s lone representative thus far in the College Football Playoff, figures to be the primary beneficiary of such a change if it happens.

“All options are on the table,” Phillips reiterated. “When you look at revenue, closing the gap, generating more and distribution, it’s all a part of a similar conversation.”

Dear Old Clemson’s marketplace is officially open. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vraLl_0gmNJlom00

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?. David Pollack is taking the over. The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson to reportedly lose top baseball signee

Clemson’s top baseball signee has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Major League Baseball team that drafted him this week. According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Texas Rangers have a deal with St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) School pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4 million.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Clemson Insider

New defensive end target emerges for Clemson

Clemson has begun to expand its recruiting board at the defensive end position. Even after the addition of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and other members of Clemson’s defensive coaching staff are in pursuit of some additional targets in the class of 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football#Espn#New Media#Television#American Football#Acc#Charlotte#The Acc Football Kickoff#Sec#Southern Cal
The Clemson Insider

Another Clemson coach gets contract extension

Clemson University and head women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler have agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Amanda Butler has compiled a 280-230 career record and has the...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst: 'The sky is not falling in Clemson'

Many other college football programs would gladly take what was perceived as a “down” year for Clemson in 2021. But for the Tigers, their uncharacteristic season was considered a disappointment because the standards are so high for Dabo Swinney’s program that had won six straight ACC Championships and been to the College Football Playoff six years in a row until both of those streaks were snapped last season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson OL target locks in commitment date

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has locked in his decision date. Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School four-star Connor Lew announced via social media Saturday morning that he will be making his commitment on Friday, Aug. 5. Lew (6-4, 285) is ranked as the nation’s No....
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

As Eason quiets doubts about his ability as a recruiter, he knows he can’t get complacent

Nick Eason laughed at college coaches who asked him if he’d be able to recruit. After landing three verbal commitments in this cycle — Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods, Rome (Ga.) High School four-star Stephiylan Green and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley — Clemson’s defensive tackles coach feels like he’s starting to answer those questions.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy