ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

J.T. Miller's camp put pressure on Vancouver Canucks for a contract extension

Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03b4UK_0gmNFESP00
Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller's (9) camp open up about his desire to stay with the team. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

It appeared as though there might be a J.T. Miller trade in the works earlier this month when the entire NHL was gathered in Montreal for the draft. The Vancouver Canucks had not been able to work out an extension, and several reports emerged saying the “Miller watch” had started.

But then the draft came and went without incident, the Canucks added Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko, and others in free agency, and now Miller’s camp is opening up about his desire to stay in Vancouver. In an article for The Athletic, Harman Dayal quotes agent Brian Bartlett:

I do think there’s a realistic path for an extension with the Canucks. J.T. loves it in Vancouver. He feels like the team is improving, he loved his role there, his family likes the city.

This messaging from the Miller camp will serve to put pressure on the Canucks, who have always maintained there is no rush to make a decision on the veteran forward. With him signed through the 2022-23 campaign, they have plenty of time to make a decision on whether to trade or extend Miller and could even push it off until partway through the year.

They too have indicated that an extension is possible, though whether they will offer something amenable to the Miller camp remains to be seen. Coming off a 32-goal, 99-point season, where he was the best player on the ice many nights, the 29-year-old is in line for a massive extension, regardless of whether it is with the Canucks or not.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken sign goaltender Martin Jones to one-year deal

Official now, Martin Jones is joining the Seattle Kraken on a one-year contract for next season. The deal comes on the heels of Chris Driedger’s ACL injury and gives the Kraken a veteran backup for Philipp Grubauer. Jones, 32, was once considered a legitimate workhorse starter in the league,...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Brunette to join Devils as associate coach

It’s not just players making news Wednesday. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports the New Jersey Devils have reached a three-year agreement with Andrew Brunette on an associate coaching role. TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report that things were tracking toward an agreement between Brunette and the New Jersey Devils but also listed the Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks as teams with interest in the 2022 Jack Adams Award finalist.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Andrei Kuzmenko
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic
NBC Sports

How Quinn will handle Sharks' youngsters based on Rangers tenure

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. “I'm very curious to see what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Boston Bruins

Free agency is almost upon us. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Boston Bruins. Key Restricted Free Agent. F Jack Studnicka – We’re using the...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer with Jets

With his name featuring heavily in trade rumors, Pierre-Luc Dubois has taken himself one step closer to an exit from Winnipeg. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Dubois has chosen to accept his one-year, $6M qualifying offer in advance of the upcoming deadline. The Jets have also officially announced the extension.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars sign defenseman Will Butcher to one-year, two-way contract

As John Klingberg continues his extended stay on the free-agent market, his former team has continued to make moves to bolster their blueline. The Dallas Stars announced they signed former Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher on a one-year, two-way contract. Per CapFriendly, the deal carries a $750K cap hit and a $300K minors salary.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

San Jose Sharks linked to Spencer Carbery for open HC job

The San Jose Sharks are late to the head-coaching search party. After firing Bob Boughner and his staff later into the offseason, most marquee coaching options are off the market, leaving the Sharks to get creative with their search. According to San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng, multiple sources confirmed to him that the team has interviewed Spencer Carbery for the open position.
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

A rising coaching prospect has found his way back to the NHL, as Jay Varady has been hired by the Detroit Red Wings as an assistant for the upcoming season. Varady has spent the last few seasons as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, with a short stop as an assistant for the Arizona Coyotes during the shortened 2020-21 season.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from Canadiens

The Penguins moved out a right-shot defender earlier Saturday when they sent John Marino to New Jersey. It appears he’ll be replaced by Jeff Petry as Pittsburgh has acquired the veteran along with center Ryan Poehling from Montreal in exchange for blueliner Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Both teams have confirmed the swap.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy