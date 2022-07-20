J.T. Miller's camp put pressure on Vancouver Canucks for a contract extension

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller's (9) camp open up about his desire to stay with the team. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

It appeared as though there might be a J.T. Miller trade in the works earlier this month when the entire NHL was gathered in Montreal for the draft. The Vancouver Canucks had not been able to work out an extension, and several reports emerged saying the “Miller watch” had started.

But then the draft came and went without incident, the Canucks added Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko, and others in free agency, and now Miller’s camp is opening up about his desire to stay in Vancouver. In an article for The Athletic, Harman Dayal quotes agent Brian Bartlett:

I do think there’s a realistic path for an extension with the Canucks. J.T. loves it in Vancouver. He feels like the team is improving, he loved his role there, his family likes the city.

This messaging from the Miller camp will serve to put pressure on the Canucks, who have always maintained there is no rush to make a decision on the veteran forward. With him signed through the 2022-23 campaign, they have plenty of time to make a decision on whether to trade or extend Miller and could even push it off until partway through the year.

They too have indicated that an extension is possible, though whether they will offer something amenable to the Miller camp remains to be seen. Coming off a 32-goal, 99-point season, where he was the best player on the ice many nights, the 29-year-old is in line for a massive extension, regardless of whether it is with the Canucks or not.