For most of us, the dream of being in the Olympics is just that, a dream. But for an elite group of athletes that dream becomes a reality. And, with an ever growing roster of sports joining the games, more athletes are being awarded the opportunity to live the dream. The newest? B-boys. That’s right, breakdancing is joining the games for the first time in Paris in 2024, and one film team is setting out tell the story.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO