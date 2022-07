McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Collin County grand jury Tuesday slapped suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir with four new capital murder indictments. This brings the total number of counts against him to 24, including 22 charges for murder and two for attempted murder.The latest indictments include the name of one victim never before made public, 82-year-old Helen Lee, who died in September of 2017 at the Parkview senior living center in Frisco. She's one of three women Chemirmir is accused of killing there on separate occasions.The other victims named in the new indictments are Diane Delahunty, Mamie Dell Miya, and...

FRISCO, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO