UK EuroMillions ticket-holder claims £195m, UK’s biggest lottery win

Euro millions lottery ticket. Photograph: David J Green/Alamy

A EuroMillions ticket-holder from the UK has claimed a record jackpot of £195m, the biggest British lottery win of all time.

The claim will undergo a series of checks before the lucky winner, who has not yet gone public, receives their prize money.

No information will be released on whether the claimant is a single ticket-holder or part of a syndicate or where the ticket was bought, unless the ticket-holder chooses to go public.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the national lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.”

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 6, 23, 27, 40, 41, as well as the Lucky Star numbers 2 and 12. One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

He added: “Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever national lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

Once validated, the windfall means the winner will be richer than the pop megastars Adele, who is worth £150m, and Tom Jones, who is worth £180m, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Only 15 UK players have won a jackpot of more than £100m, including the previous record-holders, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who won £184m in May .

“I looked at the amount and I put the phone down,” Joe told a press conference near Cheltenham, after their win. “And I picked the phone up again, and I looked at the amount again.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“I first thought it was in thousands,” he said, but then he “started counting the digits”, adding: “Amazing, but also surreal.”

His wife, Jess, added: “We just want to create that kind of lifestyle for our children. We’re right at the bottom because we’ve pushed everything to get this house, and to have our ponies at home and that’s been our dream.”

The couple also both commented on the growing cost of living crisis, with 9% inflation pushing prices to unmanageable levels, saying they too had been feeling the pressure.

Before that, the previous record was held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170m in October 2019.